Award-Winning 1934 BBQ Nearing the Century Mark

BBQ Sauce Original (Case) Heat BBQ Sauce Original BBQ Sauce Smoked BBQ Sauce Sweat Onion BBQ Sauce

1934 BBQ, a Texas-based food brand known for its heritage-inspired barbecue sauces has been providing Texans with their Original BBQ Sauce for 92 years.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Park, TX, United States — June 8, 2026 — 1934 BBQ, a Texas-based food brand known for its heritage-inspired barbecue sauces has been providing Texans with their Original BBQ Sauce for 92 years. Texans love their barbecue. That mouthwatering taste of juicy, slow-smoked meat leaves the most discriminating eaters weak at the knees.And despite the ongoing debate “to sauce or not to sauce,” many pit masters consider a flavorful barbecue sauce just as essential to the meal as the potato salad, corn on the cobb and baked beans. In fact, one might argue that what you put ON the meat is more important than what you serve WITH the meat.For those meat lovers who want to push their barbecue experience to the next level, 1934 has a suggestion: try Central Texas’ own 1934 BBQ Sauce. If the name is unfamiliar, we understand, even though the sauce has been popular with barbeque lovers since its creation in Waco in 1934.1934’s founder and CEO Fredrick Khoury has a mission to bring 1934 products to the forefront of the barbeque world by sharing its iconic past and by allowing barbecue afficionados to taste for themselves the difference a premium sauce can make at their next backyard cookout.In the BeginningThe history of 1934 BBQ Sauce is as rich and tantalizing as the sauce itself.The story began nearly a century ago in Waco, Texas when Fredrick’s grandfather a member of the Waco Syrian Lebanese Social club built a clubhouse where members could gather for fellowship and plan ways to help the community with contributions to charities and scholarships for local students.In 1934, club members hosted their first fund raising event to raise money for charitable projects – a barbecue meal with all the fixins. That inaugural event was so successful, it became the association’s much-anticipated annual fundraising event, feeding tens of thousands of Central Texans for the next six decades.Annual BarbecueIn the early years of the event, club members were still experimenting with cooking brisket “low and slow”, the technique these early pioneers were helping Texans figure out as well as how to serve such large crowds. The sauce became a mainstay of the meal from the first barbecue until the last barbecue the association hosted in 1991.1934 SauceIn 2017, the company 1934 was founded (named after the year the original sauce was created) to manufacture the club’s “Original” sauce. In addition, 3 other BBQ sauce flavors were added. Smoke, Heat, Sweet Onion. 1934’s sauces are made with all-natural ingredients the same way the Original sauce was created in 1934 before there were preservatives and chemicals added to foods.Other Products1934 Bloody Mary Mix is a hand-crafted small batch mix made with the same natural ingredients as the barbecue sauce…just add alcohol. 1934 Bloody Mary mix has won international awards for its quality and taste as it sets the new level of excellence in the market. 1934 has also added a Seasoning Mix to their lineup. 1934 All-Purpose Season Mix is a perfectly balanced blend of premium spices that will enhance the flavor of all your foods. 1934’s premium line of products is made to enhance the flavor of foods you cook and love to eat. We believe foods should be healthy and taste good and our “clean” label products provide you a way to enhance the flavor of your foods naturally.Media ContactCompany: 1934BBQPhone: +1 512-954-9631Email: info@1934bbq.comWebsite: https://1934bbq.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.