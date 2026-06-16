AgriWaste to Value Summit to Examine Growing Competition for Biomass Feedstocks Across Biofuels, SAF and Carbon Markets

Industry leaders gather in Jakarta to discuss agricultural waste opportunities amid rising demand for SAF and carbon removal solutions

Industry leaders gather on 22–23 July 2026 in Jakarta to discuss agricultural waste opportunities amid rising demand for SAF and carbon removal solutions

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Competition for agricultural residues is intensifying across Asia as biodiesel mandates, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) targets, renewable gas projects and carbon removal initiatives drive demand for biomass feedstocks. Once viewed primarily as waste streams, materials such as empty fruit bunches (EFB), palm oil mill effluent (POME), rice husk and other agricultural residues are increasingly being sought for conversion into biofuels, biomethane, biochar and carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions. Against this backdrop, Centre for Management Technology (CMT) will convene AgriWaste to Value (Biofuels, SAF, Biochar & CDR) on 22–23 July 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, bringing together stakeholders from across the bioenergy, plantation, carbon and technology sectors to examine emerging market opportunities, investment drivers and feedstock strategies shaping the region's low-carbon transition.Supported by the Indonesia Biofuels Producer Association (APROBI) and Industry Partner Assosiasi Biochar Indonesia Internasional (ABII) – Indonesia International Biochar Association, the summit reflects growing industry recognition that agricultural waste is evolving into a strategic resource capable of supporting energy security, decarbonisation and new revenue streams from carbon markets.The event comes at a pivotal time for Southeast Asia's biomass economy. Indonesia's biodiesel expansion, increasing global demand for SAF, the emergence of biochar-based carbon credits and growing interest in biomethane are creating new commercial pathways for agricultural waste utilisation. At the same time, these developments are raising important questions regarding feedstock availability, supply chain development, project economics and long-term scalability.As one of the world's largest producers of palm oil and agricultural commodities, Indonesia possesses substantial biomass resources capable of supporting biodiesel, biomethane, bioLNG, biomethanol, SAF and biochar production. Policy developments surrounding B50 biodiesel implementation, aviation decarbonisation goals and evolving carbon market mechanisms are expected to further accelerate investment and market activity throughout the value chain.The Jakarta summit addresses these developments through a program focused on practical implementation, market opportunities and investment readiness. Discussions will examine how agricultural residues can be transformed into renewable fuels, carbon products and sustainable materials while supporting circular economy objectives and reducing emissions from waste streams.Biomethane development forms a key component of the program. Representatives from PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) and reNIKOLA Holdings will discuss opportunities to scale biomethane production from palm oil waste and integrate renewable gas into national energy systems. These sessions will examine infrastructure requirements, project economics and pathways for commercial deployment.Sustainable aviation fuel remains another major focus area. Presentations from DNV, PT Pertamina, Lux Research, FatHopes Energy and Velocys will explore SAF demand growth, technology pathways and the challenge of securing sustainable feedstock supplies beyond used cooking oil. Discussions will assess how agricultural residues can contribute to future SAF production while meeting increasingly stringent decarbonisation objectives.The program also highlights growing momentum in biochar and carbon dioxide removal markets. Speakers from Husk Ventures, Aludra Impact and other industry participants will examine how biochar is being deployed for soil enhancement, carbon sequestration and voluntary carbon market applications. These discussions reflect increasing interest in carbon removal solutions that can generate both environmental and commercial value from agricultural residues.Additional sessions will explore opportunities in biomethanol and bioLNG, with contributions from Straits Bio LNG and CRecTech focusing on pathways to convert stranded biomass resources into scalable low-carbon fuels. The agenda further examines how carbon markets and CDR mechanisms may improve project economics and unlock new investment opportunities for biomass-based projects.Industry case studies from organisations including Protenga, PT Bangka Asindo Agri, Weng Meng Greentech, IOI Palm Wood and Thai Eastern Group will showcase practical examples of converting agricultural and plantation residues into renewable energy , construction materials, pulp products and other higher-value applications. Collectively, these examples demonstrate the growing shift from waste management toward resource optimisation and circular value creation.The summit is designed for plantation operators, mill owners, biomass suppliers, renewable gas developers, biofuel and SAF producers, carbon project developers, investors, technology providers, industrial users and government agencies seeking to capture emerging opportunities within the rapidly evolving biomass economy.For further information on AgriWaste to Value (Biofuels, SAF, Biochar & CDR), including registration and program details, contact Hafizah at Tel +65 6817 5744 WhatsApp: +65 8971 3545 and email at hafizah@cmtconference.com or visit event page at http://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260719&pu=313493

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