Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Tin Phan

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tin Phan, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron base operational medicine clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2026.

As BOMC NCOIC, Phan is trusted to oversee programs that directly support the medical readiness of Airmen assigned to Osan. His team’s responsibilities include medical record reviews, deployment waivers, occupational health exams, and overseeing annual health assessments, ensuring military members remain ready to support the 51st Fighter Wing’s “Fight Tonight” mission.

“When I got here, we had a significant backlog of medical record reviews,” Phan stated. “I looked at what was working in other places and worked with the team to find a solution.”

By reorganizing workloads and leveraging support from across the clinic, Phan helped reduce the backlog by more than half, allowing the team to identify potential medical concerns and ensure Airmen receive the care they need while maintaining readiness.

“A lot of what we do is making sure people are ready when the mission calls,” said Phan. “Whether it’s an overseas clearance, a deployment waiver or an occupational health exam, we’re helping Airmen get where they need to be while making sure they’re taken care of.”

Apart from his dedication to his work, Phan is known to have a willingness to step up and lead with a positive attitude.

“One of the things that makes Sgt. Phan stand out is his energy,” said Maj. Drew Lancaster, 51st OMRS flight commander. “Whenever the team needs someone to take on a challenge, he’s usually the first to raise his hand. He brings that same energy and commitment every day.”

While much of Phan’s work takes place behind the scenes, his leadership skills were on full display during a recent Major Accident Response Exercise, where Phan served as the field Tresponse team chief. The exercise simulated a large-scale emergency, requiring responders to quickly assess casualties, establish control of the scene and coordinate medical care under pressure.

As one of the first medical personnel to arrive, Phan immediately began directing patients and organizing his team.

“Despite the noise, confusion and pace of the scenario, it was obvious who was in charge,” Lancaster stated. “You could hear his voice directing the team and organizing patient movements. Even before the exercise was complete, I knew he was going to make a difference.”

The confidence he displayed during the exercise reflects the same leadership style he brings to the clinic every day, where he works alongside his team to solve problems and support Airmen.

“I try to help people where I can,” Phan expressed. “If someone is struggling, we all pitch in. If someone needs help, we find a way to support them. That’s what being part of a team is about.”

Beyond his leadership, Phan’s impact is rooted in a commitment to serving others. Whether helping Airmen navigate medical requirements, preparing personnel for deployments or supporting his teammates, he approaches each challenge with a focus on people first.

“He’s one of those Airmen who understands why we wear the uniform,” said Lancaster. “He gives 100% everyday and is always looking for ways to support the mission and the people around him.”

It is that commitment to service, supporting Airmen and strengthening mission readiness that earned Phan recognition as Mustang of the Week.