Arizona Legislature Takes Step to Meet Surging Energy Demand with Approval of Majority Whip Carroll Measure

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 11, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona is one step closer to securing the reliable energy needed to power future growth after the Legislature today passed and transmitted a bill from Senate Majority Whip Frank Carroll to Governor Katie Hobbs for her consideration.

SB 1418 establishes a clear and predictable framework for small modular reactors, an emerging generation of nuclear technology capable of providing reliable, around-the-clock power. The bill allows qualifying small modular reactors to be built alongside major energy users in certain rural counties while maintaining compliance with applicable federal safety and regulatory requirements. As Arizona continues to attract data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced industry, and new residents, energy demand is projected to grow significantly in the years ahead. The legislation creates a pathway for Arizona to meet that demand with dependable, homegrown energy solutions.

"Arizona's future depends on having enough reliable, affordable energy to power our homes, businesses, and growing economy," said Senator Carroll. "We're seeing unprecedented demand from data centers, advanced manufacturing, and new development across our state. Small modular reactors represent one of the most promising technologies available to meet that demand while strengthening our energy independence and creating high-paying jobs. If Arizona wants to remain competitive, attract investment, and keep costs affordable for families and businesses, we have to start preparing today for the energy needs of tomorrow."

The legislation is expected to create new opportunities for investment, job creation, and energy development in rural Arizona communities while reducing unnecessary regulatory barriers that can delay critical infrastructure projects.

###

For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov