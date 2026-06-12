Senator Finchem Measure Banning Internet Connectivity for Election Systems Clears Legislature

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 11, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senator Mark Finchem to secure Arizona elections by prohibiting internet connectivity on voting and tabulation equipment, strengthening chain-of-custody requirements, and increasing transparency at counting centers passed the Arizona Legislature today and is now being transmitted to the Governor.

SB 1037 requires all voting equipment and election management systems used in polling places, voting centers, and central counting facilities to operate without any hardware or software capable of direct or indirect internet connectivity, including through EMS gateway systems. The bill mandates tamper-proof seals on accessible ports, comprehensive chain-of-custody records documenting every individual who handles election equipment or data storage devices, continuous video surveillance of counting center activities with footage posted to county websites, unique user credentials updated each election cycle, detailed audit logs, and preservation of election records for 22 months.

These safeguards also position Arizona to comply with new federal cybersecurity requirements established under Section 6805 of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. Enacted as part of the SECURE IT Act, the law directs the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to require comprehensive penetration testing of voting systems to identify and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Violations are subject to criminal penalties.

"Arizona voters have a right to elections that are secure, transparent, and protected from both foreign adversaries and administrative shortcuts," said Senator Finchem. "This Legislature has repeatedly drawn a clear line against connecting election systems to the internet because anything connected to the web can be hacked. Yet election officials have continued allowing indirect internet connectivity despite those concerns. SB 1037 closes those loopholes by requiring truly offline election systems, strengthening chain-of-custody protections, establishing clear audit trails, and increasing public transparency at counting centers. Confidence in our elections depends on voters knowing the process is secure, accountable, and beyond the reach of outside interference."

The measures included in SB 1037 would apply statewide to all jurisdictions using certified voting equipment. The bill now awaits action by the Governor.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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