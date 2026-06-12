Senator Gowan Bill Expanding Treatment Options for Veterans in the Criminal Justice System Heads to Governor

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 11, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona veterans could soon have access to new treatment-focused options within the criminal justice system under legislation sponsored by Senator David Gowan that passed the Senate today and now heads to the governor's desk. The measure is designed to help eligible veterans address underlying challenges, reduce repeat offenses, and create a pathway toward rehabilitation while maintaining accountability.

SB 1275 allows county attorneys to establish Veterans Diversion Programs that provide eligible military members and veterans with an alternative path through the criminal justice system. The legislation allows prosecutors sole to divert certain offenders into treatment-focused programs that may ultimately result in dismissed charges upon successful completion, while excluding individuals charged with serious violent offenses, sexual offenses, or engaging in a criminal enterprise.

"Our veterans answered the call to serve this country, and many return home carrying burdens most Americans will never fully understand," said Senator Gowan. "When military service contributes to challenges that place a veteran in contact with the criminal justice system, we should be focused on accountability and rehabilitation, not simply punishment. SB 1275 gives local prosecutors another tool to help veterans address the underlying issues that may be driving destructive behavior while maintaining public safety and protecting victims. This legislation recognizes the sacrifices our veterans have made and creates a pathway for those who have stumbled to get back on track, rebuild their lives, and continue contributing to the communities they fought to defend."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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