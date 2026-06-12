Senator Payne Advances School Safety Measure Improving Emergency Response Coordination

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 11, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senate Public Safety Chairman Kevin Payne is continuing his work to strengthen school safety across Arizona with legislation that passed the Senate today and now heads to the governor's desk. The measure is designed to improve coordination between schools and first responders so critical information can be shared quickly and securely during emergencies.

SB 1315 requires school districts and charter schools that receive state or local funding for interoperable communications to establish and maintain systems that allow designated school personnel to communicate directly with law enforcement in real time during emergencies. The legislation also requires schools to provide current campus maps and building floor plans to local law enforcement agencies, conduct regular testing of communication systems, and report compliance to the Arizona Department of Education.

"School safety isn't something we can afford to treat as an afterthought," said Senator Payne. "Over the last several years, I've worked to secure funding for school safety interoperability systems because I've seen firsthand how important it is for schools and first responders to be able to communicate instantly during a crisis. When an emergency occurs, law enforcement officers shouldn't waste valuable time gathering information, locating buildings, or figuring out how to communicate with school personnel. They need immediate access to campus maps, floor plans, and real-time communication tools to respond quickly and effectively. SB 1315 builds on the investments we've already made and helps ensure that schools maintain these capabilities and keep critical information up to date. Every second matters in an emergency, and this legislation is about giving first responders every possible advantage in protecting students, teachers, and staff. Arizona families deserve to know we're doing everything we can to keep our schools safe."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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