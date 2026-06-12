Senator Mesnard Bill Protecting Taxpayers from Surprise Tax Hikes Heads to Governor

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 11, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman J.D. Mesnard to protect Arizona taxpayers from unexpected tax burdens and bureaucratic overreach passed the Legislature today and is being transmitted to the Governor for consideration.

SB 1221 strengthens taxpayer protections by requiring the Arizona Department of Revenue to notify legislative tax committees before adopting a new interpretation or application of state tax law that would adversely affect taxpayers. The measure also provides an opportunity for legislative hearings and public input before those changes take effect.

"Taxpayers should not wake up one day and discover a state agency has quietly changed the rules in a way that costs them money," said Senator Mesnard. "If the Department of Revenue wants to adopt a new interpretation of tax law that negatively impacts Arizona families, job creators, or small businesses, there ought to be transparency, public scrutiny, and accountability first. SB 1221 helps ensure taxpayers have a voice before government expands its reach, while providing the certainty and predictability people deserve when planning their finances and investments."

Senator Mesnard has long championed policies that protect taxpayers, promote fiscal responsibility, and hold government accountable. SB 1221 builds on Arizona's existing taxpayer protections by increasing transparency surrounding tax administration and ensuring taxpayers are not unfairly penalized by shifting bureaucratic interpretations of the law. The bill now awaits action by the Governor.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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