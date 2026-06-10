First phase of Elkhorn Rd closure begins Monday, to facilitate faster SH-75 project completion

With permission from the City of Sun Valley, the Idaho Transportation Department will close access to Elkhorn Rd from State Highway 75 to speed up construction. The closure will be from SH-75 to Bould

With permission from the City of Sun Valley, the Idaho Transportation Department will close access to Elkhorn Rd from State Highway 75 to speed up construction. The closure will be from SH-75 to Boulder Ct., approximately 750 feet. All residents that live within the work zone on Elkhorn Rd will still be able to access their homes. One lane of SH-75 will remain open in each direction through the entirety of the construction zone. The closure will proceed in two phases:

The first phase of the closure on Elkhorn Rd will be Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19 overnight between 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. This allows crews to install the piping for the storm water system.

The second closure period will be Monday, July 13 through Friday, August 7. This will be in effect 24 hours per day, including weekends, to speed up the reconstruction of the east half of the intersection and Elkhorn Rd. Because of this strategic closure, crews will be able to complete this part of the project in 26 days rather than the original scheduled 84 days.

Additional flaggers will be present to help drivers navigate through the area and an emergency coordinator will be present on Elkhorn Rd though the duration of this closure. This will allow all emergency vehicles and/or those having a medical emergency to get through the work zone quickly.

The widening of SH-75 from Elkhorn Rd to River Street has been underway since 2024 and is anticipated to be complete by 2027.

Check 511.idaho.gov for traffic impacts and the project website for updates.