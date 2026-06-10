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Nighttime paving and lane closures on I-84 eastbound near Heyburn

The Idaho Transportation Department will be paving the eastbound lanes on Interstate 84 near Heyburn Exit 211, prompting nighttime lane closures on June 18 and 19.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be paving the eastbound lanes on Interstate 84 near Heyburn Exit 211, prompting nighttime lane closures on June 18 and 19.

The work and lane closures will take place between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night. One lane will be closed at a time to allow for paving.

Construction has been underway since 2024 to update the Heyburn and Burley interchanges to meet growing traffic demands and is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

The project is funded as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy, and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come.

For up-to-date traffic impacts, check out 511.idaho.gov. For more information on the project, go to the project website.

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Nighttime paving and lane closures on I-84 eastbound near Heyburn

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