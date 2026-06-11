SH-167 to reopen today following Navy aircraft crash

State Highway 167 is open to traffic following cleanup and roadway repairs after the Navy aircraft crash.

State Highway 167 will reopen to traffic today following the completion of cleanup and roadway repairs related to the May 17 aircraft crash near Mountain Home Air Force Base.

SH-167 was closed while the Navy removed aircraft wreckage and potentially hazardous materials from the roadway and surrounding landscape. During that time, crews also repaired 370 feet of the roadway and reconstructed the shoulders to safely reopen the highway.

The Idaho Transportation Department thanks motorists and local residents for their patience during the closure.