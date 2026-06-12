ITD and SPOT partner to provide transportation across Long Bridge during pedestrian path closure.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Selkirks-Pend Oreille Transit Authority (SPOT Bus) have partnered to provide temporary transit service across the Long Bridge while the pedestrian pathway remains closed.

Beginning Friday morning June 12, 2026, SPOT Bus will offer a new route, helping maintain a critical connection for pedestrians and bicyclists affected by the closure. All SPOT vehicles are ADA accessible and can also accommodate a limited number of bicycles per trip. Our first pick up will be at 7:30 a.m. at the South End of the Long Bridge.

Long Bridge Bus Schedule

Pickup/Drop-off Locations

South End: Former Long Bridge Grill parking lot, 471600 U.S. Highway 95, Sagle

North End: Selkirk Loop Welcome Center, 213 E Superior Street, Sandpoint

Monday- Friday Weekday Commuter Shuttles

South End to North End: 7:30 a.m. pickup

South End to North End: 10:00 a.m. pickup

Daily Bus Service

First pick up of the day begins at the South End

Runs seven days per week

Operating hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Shuttle departs approximately every 30 minutes between the two locations

The initial schedule is based on anticipated transit needs of the community for both commuting and recreation. “We are hopeful to gauge public use as we go and are willing to make adjustments as needed to best fit the needs of the community,” SPOT Executive Director Donna Griffin said. “Our goal is to make this service as convenient as possible to prevent people crossing with traffic on the vehicle side of the bridge.”

These services will be provided at no cost for users and will be available to the general public. Once the route is added to SPOT’s online transit tracking system, passengers will also be able to view the shuttle’s location in real time through the SPOT website, making it easier to plan trips and minimize wait times.

Anyone needing transportation across the bridge outside the posted schedule or stop locations is encouraged to contact SPOT directly to discuss possible arrangements at (208) 263-3774.

“We recognize that the closure of the pedestrian path has created challenges for many people who rely on the bridge to get to their daily destinations,” District Engineer Ryan Hawkins said. “While this solution does not replace the experience or convenience of crossing the bridge directly on foot or by bicycle, it provides a valuable option and helps maintain a vital connection within our community.”

ITD would like to express their sincere appreciation to SPOT for their willingness to step forward and help meet a significant community need.

“Their team immediately recognized the urgency of the situation and worked with us to identify a practical solution. This collaboration demonstrates what happens when local organizations come together to serve the community,” Hawkins said.

The temporary transit service comes as ITD continues to assess the Long Bridge pedestrian structure and develop a plan for restoring end-to-end public access. At this time, a reopening date has not been established. The ongoing closure is necessary to ensure the safety of both the community and the bridge itself.