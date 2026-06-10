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Southbound lanes at Yellowstone Underpass in Idaho Falls to close for two days for drain repair

Idaho Transportation Department crews will work to create a smoother ride on US-26 on June 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The southbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 26 Business Loop (Yellowstone Highway) in Idaho Falls will close at Yellowstone Underpass on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 16 and 17.

The closure allows Idaho Transportation Department crews to level drains in the roadway, creating a smoother ride for drivers. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to avoid commuter travel times.

Motorists in Idaho Falls will detour onto Boulevard, then turn west through the roundabout at Broadway Street to reconnect with US-26 (Yellowstone). Northbound travel will be unaffected.

Impacts of this work zone and others for transportation projects across Idaho will be noted on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.

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Southbound lanes at Yellowstone Underpass in Idaho Falls to close for two days for drain repair

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