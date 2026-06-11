39 New Law Enforcement Officers Ready To Protect Their Communities

Jayden Alley

Glasgow Police Dept. Emily Amaya

Somerset Police Dept. Ryan Bliss

Glasgow Police Dept. Michael Bogan

Jefferson Co. Schools Police Dept. Bradley Bunch

Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office Mark Campbell

Morehead Police Dept. Jonoah Carter

Northern Kentucky University Police Dept. Nathan Carter

Cadiz Police Dept. Houston Coons

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office Taylor Danner

Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office Keegan Flaherty

Covington Police Dept. Christopher Flynn

Estill Co. Sheriff’s Office Austin Ford

Edgewood Police Dept. Daniel Gomez

Oak Grove Police Dept. Charles Gray

Corbin Police Dept. Jared Herzog

Glasgow Police Dept. Braden Hill

Fort Mitchell Police Dept. Brianna Hunter

Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office Randall Kersey

Cave City Police Dept. Cody Maxey

University of Kentucky Police Dept. Bradley Minor

Hodgenville Police Dept. Bradley Moore

Northern Kentucky University Police Dept. Tristan Parsons

Covington Police Dept. Cyle Piechocki-Belbot

Hopkinsville Police Dept. Cabryn Ping

Somerset Police Dept. Adam Plock

Oak Grove Police Dept. Andrew Shaw

Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office Coltin Smith

Somerset Police Dept. Cortney Squires

Paris Police Dept. Jordan Stephens

Mt. Sterling Police Dept. Jeffrey Stevens

Somerset Police Dept. Lukis Stroupe

Cadiz Police Dept. Lucas Turner

Beattyville Police Dept. Austin Wallace

Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office Ben Wedding

Princeton Police Dept. Evan Williams

Alexandria Police Dept. Michael Williams

Bullitt Co. Sheriff’s Office Dagon Wise

Boyd Co. Sheriff’s Office Ethan Woods

Richmond Police Dept.

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