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39 New Law Enforcement Officers Ready To Protect Their Communities

Jayden Alley
Glasgow Police Dept.

Emily Amaya
Somerset Police Dept.

Ryan Bliss
Glasgow Police Dept.

Michael Bogan
Jefferson Co. Schools Police Dept.

Bradley Bunch
Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office

Mark Campbell
Morehead Police Dept.

Jonoah Carter
Northern Kentucky University Police Dept.

Nathan Carter
Cadiz Police Dept.

Houston Coons
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office

Taylor Danner
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office

Keegan Flaherty
Covington Police Dept.

Christopher Flynn
Estill Co. Sheriff’s Office

Austin Ford
Edgewood Police Dept.

Daniel Gomez
Oak Grove Police Dept.

Charles Gray
Corbin Police Dept.

Jared Herzog
Glasgow Police Dept.

Braden Hill
Fort Mitchell Police Dept.

Brianna Hunter
Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office

Randall Kersey
Cave City Police Dept.

Cody Maxey
University of Kentucky Police Dept.

Bradley Minor
Hodgenville Police Dept.

Bradley Moore
Northern Kentucky University Police Dept.

Tristan Parsons
Covington Police Dept.

Cyle Piechocki-Belbot
Hopkinsville Police Dept.

Cabryn Ping
Somerset Police Dept.

Adam Plock
Oak Grove Police Dept.

Andrew Shaw
Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office

Coltin Smith
Somerset Police Dept.

Cortney Squires
Paris Police Dept.

Jordan Stephens
Mt. Sterling Police Dept.

Jeffrey Stevens
Somerset Police Dept.

Lukis Stroupe
Cadiz Police Dept.

Lucas Turner
Beattyville Police Dept.

Austin Wallace
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office

Ben Wedding
Princeton Police Dept.

Evan Williams
Alexandria Police Dept.

Michael Williams
Bullitt Co. Sheriff’s Office

Dagon Wise
Boyd Co. Sheriff’s Office

Ethan Woods
Richmond Police Dept.

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39 New Law Enforcement Officers Ready To Protect Their Communities

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