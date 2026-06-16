Caminosoft and Efficient World launch 'RealCast Canada' AI Initiative to Measure the Canadian Economy in Near-Real Time

Caminosoft Technologies

Caminosoft & Efficient World launch RealCast Canada, an EO & AI initiative led by Dr. Gupta to track the economy via satellite data, aligning with AI for All.

By fusing Efficient World’s expertise with Caminosoft’s HorizonAX platform, RealCast Canada turns satellite data into secure, real-time economic insight that leaders can trust.” — Dr. Abhay Gupta, Lead Architect of RealCast Canada

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caminosoft Technologies Inc (Caminosoft) and Efficient World Launch “RealCast Canada” -An Earth-Observation AI Initiative to Measure the Canadian Economy in Near-Real Time.

New joint initiative led by Dr. Abhay Gupta aims to turn satellite and Earth-observation data into high-frequency, ground-truth economic intelligence - built to advance the goals of Canada’s new AI for All national strategy and to harness surging public interest in the space economy.

Caminosoft and Efficient World today announced RealCast Canada out of Vancouver, British Columbia, a joint initiative to develop sovereign capabilities for “real-casting” the Canadian economy - producing near-real-time, evidence- based measures of economic activity by combining Earth-observation (EO) data with applied artificial intelligence. The initiative will be led by Dr. Abhay Gupta, an economist, engineer and AI architect whose career spans Earth-observation intelligence, evidence-driven AI systems, and economic measurement for global institutions.

Traditional economic indicators -GDP, trade flows, employment, construction activity are reported with lags of weeks to months and are subject to repeated revision. RealCast Canada aims to close that gap by reading the economy directly from observable signals: satellite imagery of ports, rail and freight corridors, construction and resource-extraction sites, agricultural land, day and nighttime activity, fused with conventional data and interpreted by auditable AI models. The result is intended to be a faster, traceable, and continuously updated picture of where the Canadian economy is heading, what the initiative calls real-casting: real-time now-casting grounded in physical reality.

Timed to two converging shifts

The launch is strategically aligned with two developments transforming the landscape. First, on June 4, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government unveiled AI for All, Canada’s new national AI strategy. The strategy identifies a “major adoption gap,” noting that only about 12 per cent of Canadian businesses used AI to produce goods or services between mid-2024 and mid-2025, and sets a goal of raising business adoption to 60 per cent by 2034. It also pledges roughly $700 million through a Compute Access Fund to help small and medium-sized businesses, alongside additional financing for AI adoption. RealCast Canada is positioned as a concrete, made-in-Canada application of exactly the kind the strategy calls for, applying AI to a problem of national economic importance while keeping data, models and capability onshore.

Second, public attention on the space and Earth-observation economy is at a high point. SpaceX publicly filed its S-1 prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2026, ahead of a planned Nasdaq listing, in what is widely reported as one of the largest initial public offerings ever contemplated. As investor and policymaker interest in satellites and orbital infrastructure intensifies, RealCast Canada makes the case that the durable value of these constellations lies not only in connectivity, but in the economic intelligence that Earth-observation data can unlock and that Canada is well placed to capture it.

Why now, and why Canada

“For twenty years I’ve worked on AI grounded in observable reality - Earth-observation intelligence, evidence-driven systems, and economic measurement that institutions can actually trust,” said Dr. Abhay Gupta, who will lead the initiative. “The economy leaves a physical footprint long before it shows up in a statistical release. RealCast Canada is about reading that footprint responsibly - building sovereign, auditable capability so Canadian decision-makers can see the economy as it moves, not as it looked a quarter ago. The national strategy gives us the mandate; this is the moment to build.”

The initiative will combine the partners’ complementary strengths. Caminosoft brings its HorizonAX: Unified Platform for turning fragmented, unstructured data into AI-ready, citation-grounded intelligence with security and compliance built in. Efficient World brings its economics, policy-lab and data-driven measurement expertise, along with a multi-stakeholder network spanning business, government, research and civil society.

Arti Prasad, Caminosoft said: “Economic data remains fundamentally fragmented, spread across formats, sources, and institutions. HorizonAX was designed to bring it together. Applying that capability to Earth-observation signals to better measure the real economy marks a natural and significant next step.””

“Effective policy relies on accurate measurement. By anchoring economic indicators in observable, physical evidence and ensuring methodological transparency, RealCast Canada provides governments, investors, and researchers with a faster, more trustworthy view of the economy, while advancing Canada’s AI adoption through a flagship application” a spokesperson for Efficient World added.

Data and models as a competitive advantage

Beyond measurement, RealCast Canada is built to create durable competitive advantage for the organizations that use it. Proprietary, ground-validated Earth-observation data and the auditable models trained on it, these are strategic asset that cannot be bought off the shelf. Companies able to read demand, supply and operating conditions from physical signals earlier and more accurately than their competitors make better decisions about capital, inventory, hiring, improvement and risk. Investors gain an independent, real-time read on the sectors and assets they hold. Governments and public institutions can act on emerging conditions rather than lagging statistics. Because the initiative is being built with Canadian data residency and governance, that advantage and the underlying data, stays onshore, reinforcing the sovereign capability the national strategy calls for.

An engine for capability and jobs

RealCast Canada is designed as a multi-layer build that generates skilled, high-value work at every stage, directly supporting AI for All’s goal of creating more than 250,000 AI-related jobs and closing the country’s adoption gap. The initiative spans two reinforcing layers of development and employment:

- Infrastructure buildout - engineering the sovereign data pipelines, Earth-observation ingestion, compute and governance that turn raw satellite feeds into trustworthy, Canadian-resident data. This stage creates demand for data and platform engineers, geospatial and remote-sensing specialists, MLOps, and security and compliance talent.

- Application-layer development - building the now-casting models, economic indicators, dashboards and client-facing products on top of that foundation. This stage draws on data scientists, economists, software and product teams, and domain analysts and seeds an ecosystem of downstream roles as adoption grows.

Together, these layers are intended to build lasting Canadian capability rather than a one-off product, training talent, anchoring expertise locally, and creating a platform others can build careers and companies on.

Serving clients, researchers and startups

As capability comes online, RealCast Canada will serve a broad base of clients- enterprises seeking competitive intelligence, investors needing real-time exposure insight, and governments requiring faster, more honest economic measurement. The initiative places particular emphasis on enabling Canada’s innovation community: by opening access to ground-validated data, shared infrastructure and commercialization support, it aims to help cutting-edge researchers and innovation-based startups build new studies, products and ventures on top of the platform — moving research from the lab into the market and extending the initiative’s impact well beyond its founding partners.

What RealCast Canada will do

In its initial phase, RealCast Canada plans to:

- Build a sovereign EO-to-economy data pipeline, ingesting and normalizing satellite and Earth-observation data alongside conventional economic sources, with Canadian data residency and governance.

- Develop auditable now-casting models, AI systems that translate physical signals (freight, construction, resource activity, agriculture, energy) into high-frequency economic indicators, with traceable methods rather than black-box outputs.

- Pilot in Vancouver and wider British Columbia, validating indicators against ground truth in trade, ports, construction and resource sectors before scaling nationally.

- Publish open methodology and policy briefs, transparent documentation so results can be scrutinized, replicated and trusted, in keeping with both partners’ commitment to evidence-driven practice.

- “We intend to engage partners across government, research institutions, and industry as the initiative develops, and will share further details—including program milestones, partners, and funding in the coming weeks.”

About Caminosoft

Caminosoft enables organizations to transform fragmented, unstructured knowledge into AI ready intelligence through its HorizonAX Platform—spanning insight, engagement, and activation—with security and regulatory compliance embedded as first class design principles. Caminosoft serves clients across finance, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, semiconductors, and professional services.

Learn more at caminosoftai.com, follow us at Linkedin.

About Efficient World

Efficient World (EW) is a multidisciplinary organization of economists, technologists, policymakers and social entrepreneurs working to replace fragmented, inefficient systems with data-driven, sustainable ones. Through policy labs, AI-driven analytics, digital twins and multi-stakeholder collaboration, EW partners with businesses, governments, researchers and civil society across Canada, the USA and India.

Learn more at efficientworld.org.

About Dr. Abhay Gupta

Dr. Abhay Gupta is an economist, engineer and AI architect based in Vancouver with more than 20 years building evidence-driven AI grounded in observable reality — from 100-million-document enterprise platforms and Earth-observation intelligence to large-scale economic modelling and international measurement standards. He holds a PhD in Economics and a B. Tech from IIT Kanpur, and has worked with institutions including the OECD, the European Investment Bank, and the House of Commons. He is the founder of multiple ventures and the author of 250+ publications.

More at abhayg.com and linkedin.com/in/gabhayg.

Media Contacts

Caminosoft

Arti Prasad, Director Product

sales@caminosoftai.com · +1 (805) 290-4977

Efficient World

info@efficientworld.org · +1-844-329-0828

RealCast Canada Initiative

Dr. Abhay Gupta

abhayg@abhayg.com

HorizonAX is a trademark of Caminosoft. Efficient World and its logo are trademarks of Efficient World.

© 2026 CaminosoftAI and Efficient World. All rights reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.