WVDEP to Honor Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers During Annual Appreciation Day Celebration

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​​​CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Department of Transportation will host a daylong celebration for the dedicated volunteers who help keep our state roadways free of litter.

The annual Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Appreciation Day will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Lakeview Golf Resort in Morgantown. Volunteers will be served lunch, have an opportunity to participate in fun activities, and be honored for their participation in the Adopt-A-Highway program. Years of service certificates and lapel pins will be awarded, and the 2026 Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer of the Year will be announced.





Volunteers are asked to register for the event by July 10, 2026, by emailing DEP.AAH@wv.gov or calling (800) 322-5530.





Adopt-A-Highway volunteers remove approximately 215,000 pounds of trash along our state roads each year. In 2025, nearly 7,000 volunteers representing more than 450 organizations cleared litter along more than 1,700 miles of roadways.



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