RISE OF CONCIERGE SERVICES TRANSFORMS LUXURY LIVING IN QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

Adrian Parsons Managing Director of TOTAL Property Group in Jewel Private Residences Concierge Foyer Jewel Private Residences Surfers Paradise Australia Diamond Tower Concierge Royale Gold Coast Lobby

QUEENSLAND , QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queenslanders have never before seen the level of five-star apartment services being offered to them by developers, including dedicated concierge teams.The lifestyle and investment benefits of hotel-style concierge services for premium apartment buildings, along with five-star resort amenities, are being recognised by developers and apartment buyers as the luxury residential market trend continues to evolve and elevate apartment living.Leading Southeast Queensland property sales and marketing company TOTAL Property Group is marketing several apartment collections that feature luxurious hotel resort-inspired amenities of five and six-star standard, all with concierge services that take luxury living to new heights.TOTAL Property Group Managing Director Adrian Parsons says buyers searching for exceptional residential ownership experiences has been driving developers, particularly those in Southeast Queensland’s premium apartment market, to cater to this increasing market.“The introduction of full concierge services into premium apartment developments followed the high-end global trend of accommodating prestige apartment buyers.“By combining the best aspects of private ownership with the benefits of a five-star luxury hotel, developers are placing their development on the global stage.“Concierge services add value to premium apartment developments, bringing together all the elements that prestige property buyers are seeking to obtain in a multi-million-dollar apartment.“We have seen concierge services become an important selection criterion for many prestige property buyers looking at new apartments here in Southeast Queensland and this has contributed to the elevation of services some developers are delivering.“Australians are keen travellers known for adopting lifestyle trends that impress us overseas and I think concierge services, say in New York, London and Dubai, have shown us the value of being able to access this type of service at home. Beyond making life more convenient, a concierge fosters community within the building and creates opportunities for residents to connect. These are intangible benefits many would consider priceless”, Mr Parsons said.Mr Parsons said the introduction of concierge services in luxury apartment buildings followed growing demand for multi-million-dollar apartments with five and six-star lifestyle and resort amenities.“Inquiry about apartments with concierge services has grown across markets because it is the ultimate inclusion to a luxury private residence and the pinnacle of all amenity offerings. We think this trend will remain steady with strong migration continuing and the 2032 Olympics bringing a whole new wave of energy and opportunities to Southeast Queensland,” Mr Parson said.The level of concierge services being implemented at some of Queensland’s top premium apartment buildings on the market rise above anything previously offered. From intangible benefits like making last-minute reservations, arranging daily activities and organising appropriate transport to the facilitation of daily tasks such as laundry, grocery delivery and light admin duties, a concierge service offers residents the ultimate carefree lifestyle in the lap of luxury.TOTAL Property Group is currently selling a collection of premium apartments at Jewel Private Residences with their own world-class concierge team. The Diamond Tower Collection at Jewel on the Gold Coast is Australia’s only residential apartment building team on absolute beachfront with a personal concierge team. No other private residential apartments on absolute beachfront offer this level of five-star concierge services to apartment owners.From greeting residents and their visitors and accepting parcels to managing a variety of domestic tasks including luggage handling, absentee owner services, laundry and dry cleaning, floral arrangements and apartment cleaning, through to organising restaurant and event bookings, catering and in-house chefs for private dinner parties in the residence or beachfront dining room, residents of the Diamond Tower have access to a full personalised service at Jewel Private Residences.Mondrian Private Residences, also marketed and sold out by TOTAL Property Group, completed mid last year, is the Gold Coast’s first true hotel-branded residences with a multi-layered concierge team. Some of the concierge services available to Mondrian Residents include the facilitation of dog walking, laundry, housecleaning, grocery delivery, private chef, floral arrangements, reservations and much more.Royale Gold Coast, an ultra-luxury, absolute beachfront residential tower set for completion by Easter, will deliver a refined lifestyle supported by concierge service. Residents will enjoy personalised transport and restaurant bookings, wellness and lifestyle services, secure parcel and delivery services, ensuring everyday living is seamless and effortlessly elevated.New technology applications are extending and streamlining the delivery of services for apartment developments. Smartphone apps, chatbots, and virtual assistants are transforming the way concierge services are being delivered, incorporating building management processes and smart home systems in the one application.Customised concierge apps designed to incorporate a development’s location, include recommendations for food and beverage establishments, entertainment, activities and amenity guides that assist residents and guests to discover the local area. Inside the building the apps are assets like booking systems for lifestyle and resort amenities, and connection to smart home systems, all in one place at the click of a button.Adrian Parsons says developers are approaching the delivery of the concierge service in various ways.“Some concierge services are strongly focused on human interaction with the app to be used as a secondary tool, while other developments might incorporate the app to centralise services with smaller concierge teams supporting the online activity and providing face-to-face interactions”, Mr Parsons said.TOTAL Property Group has earned a reputation over the past 25 years as a dynamic, innovative and progressive property organisation, acknowledged for consistently delivering the highest quality service and support to buyers and sellers alike, with offices on the Gold Coast and Brisbane to service both buyers and developers. For more information, phone 1300 393 855, email info@totalpropertygroup.com.au or visit www.totalpropertygroup.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.