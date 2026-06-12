Unrestrained Driver and Passenger Killed in Single-Vehicle DeSoto Parish Crash

Logansport – This morning, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 5 near Cool Springs Road. The crash claimed the lives of 23-year-old Michael Haynes of Gladewater, TX, and a passenger whose identity is being withheld pending positive identification.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford F-250, driven by Haynes, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 5. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford exited the roadway, overturned, and collided with a tree. Haynes, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Impairment is unknown; however, standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]