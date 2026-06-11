DNREC Indian River Dredging Project Near Millsboro to Improve Boater Navigation, Restore Tidal Wetlands

Low tide on the Indian River navigation channel near Millsboro. Two DNREC projects are under way to make the channel more navigable and restore a nearby marsh via beneficial reuse of the dredged material. Both projects will continue through March 2027. /Delaware DNREC photo

Beneficial Reuse of Dredge Material to Help Nearby March

Restoration Project Expected to be Completed Next Spring

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control continues to conduct dredging operations as part of a tidal wetland restoration project on the Indian River near Millsboro. In addition to improving shoreline habitat, the dredging will improve navigation and boating access along the upper reaches of the river. Time of year restrictions have been waived by DNREC due to the benefits of completing the marsh restoration project outweighing the reduced potential risk for negative environmental impacts because of degraded hydrology, allowing this project to continue during the summer months and run until March 2027.

By interlocking the projects, the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship is focused on habitat restoration while at the same time restoring navigable depths in areas of the river that have experienced significant shoaling and sediment buildup since DNREC’s last major dredging project there in 2019 – creating challenges for recreational and commercial boaters navigating the waterway.

The Indian River’s course in the Millsboro area presents some of the most difficult dredging conditions in Delaware due to the narrow channel, shallow water depths and highly variable tidal conditions. Water levels in the upper river can change rapidly, particularly during prolonged westerly wind events that push water out of the system and create unusually low tides and restricted navigation conditions.

“These conditions create operational challenges not only for boaters, but also for dredging crews working to maintain the waterway,” said DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section Field Operations Manager Kathleen Bergin. “Tidal fluctuations and strong westerly winds can dramatically affect water depths in the upper Indian River, sometimes changing navigable conditions within hours. Maintaining this channel is critical to preserving safe boating access for the Millsboro area.”

In conjunction with the DNREC Watershed Assessment and Management Section, the Shoreline and Waterway Management Section’s dredge material from the project is being beneficially reused to restore nearby tidal wetlands, providing environmental benefits while supporting long-term waterway management goals. In addition to utilizing accumulated sediment from the navigation channel to restore the adjacent tidal marsh, the project will also improve vessel access, reduce the risk of boat groundings, and provide safer navigation for boaters traveling through the upper Indian River system.

DNREC encourages boaters navigating the upper Indian River and Millsboro area to closely monitor tide tables, weather forecasts, and wind conditions prior to travel. Westerly winds can significantly lower water levels throughout the system, particularly during low tide cycles, resulting in rapidly changing navigational conditions and reduced channel depths. Mariners are advised to plan trips accordingly and operate with caution, especially vessels with deeper drafts.

DNREC also advises boaters to use caution when traveling near active dredging operations and to remain alert for construction equipment, floating pipeline, work vessels, and temporary navigation adjustments associated with the project. The channel is very narrow in the dredging area, also the shallowest section of the project, which limits functional channel space. Boaters should operate at safe speeds and follow all posted safety guidance while transiting the area.

DNREC reminds boaters that access also may be restricted on the Indian River due to the positional placement of the dredge. Progress on the project will be slower because of impediments cited above, even as DNREC has more beneficial reuse material to move, and boaters are asked by DNREC to avoid the area if possible.

The Indian River is a federally maintained channel and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently working with DNREC on a major dredging project slated for implementation in Fall 2027. The Corps of Engineers has confirmed that it will receive $14 million in its FY26 Work Plan for this project. Additional information about the DNREC project can be found on the Indian River beneficial use dredging project webpage.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn .

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov