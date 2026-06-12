Miami-Dade County Honors Diana Figueroa for Advancing Preventive Health and Community Wellbeing

Following the successful Summit for Wellbeing, the founder of INTUS HEALTH received official recognition from Miami-Dade County

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful affirmation of the growing movement toward preventive health and community wellbeing, Diana Figueroa, founder of Intus Health and creator of the Summit for Wellbeing, has been awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners in recognition of her valuable contributions to the community.The distinction was formally presented on May 23, 2026—the same day as the highly successful Summit for Wellbeing held at the Pullman Miami Hotel—marking a significant milestone in Figueroa’s mission to transform the conversation around health, prevention, and conscious living.The certificate, signed by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Chairman Anthony Rodriguez, states:"As Mayor and on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners and the residents of Miami-Dade County, I take great pleasure in presenting this Certificate of Appreciation to you in recognition of your valuable contributions to our community."For Figueroa, the recognition represents far more than a personal achievement. It reflects the growing importance of initiatives that empower individuals to take an active role in their health and wellbeing at a time when chronic disease, stress-related illnesses, and mental health challenges continue to affect communities worldwide."This recognition belongs to every speaker, attendee, partner, and advocate who believes that prevention, education, and wellbeing should be at the center of our healthcare conversations," said Diana Figueroa. "Our goal has always been to create spaces where science, consciousness, and human potential come together to inspire healthier lives and stronger communities."The award follows the remarkable success of the inaugural Summit for Wellbeing, which brought together an influential lineup of physicians, researchers, nutrition experts, mental health professionals, regenerative medicine specialists, and wellness leaders from across the United States, Europe and Latin America.The event addressed some of today's most pressing health challenges, including chronic disease prevention, nutrition, epigenetics, mental health, stress management, regenerative medicine, longevity, hydration science, women's health, and integrative approaches to wellness.Featured speakers included renowned experts such as Michelle Peiret, Dr. Julio Clavijo Álvarez, María Vallasciani, Sarah Prun, Mary García, Jesús J. Solís, Dr. Roberto Jairo Mejía, Carolina Scaramutti, Juan López Madrid, Dr. Tatyana Borisiak, Elizabeth Mirabal, Dr. Jorge Alberto García, Dr. Alberto RIvera and Dr. Octavio Sousa, among others.Their collective message was clear: healthcare must evolve beyond treating disease and move toward empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to prevent illness before it begins.The recognition from Miami-Dade County arrives at a moment when preventive health has become a global priority. According to leading public health organizations, lifestyle-related chronic diseases account for the majority of healthcare expenditures and remain among the leading causes of death worldwide. Yet experts agree that many of these conditions can be significantly reduced through education, nutrition, physical activity, stress management, sleep optimization, and early intervention.Through Intus Health and the Summit for Wellbeing, Diana Figueroa has emerged as a leading voice advocating for this shift—one that blends scientific evidence with human-centered approaches to health and personal transformation.Industry leaders and attendees alike described the Summit for Wellbeing as one of Miami's most impactful health and wellness gatherings of the year, creating meaningful dialogue between medicine, innovation, and community engagement.As the wellbeing sector continues to evolve into one of the most influential forces shaping the future of healthcare, leadership figures like Diana Figueroa are helping redefine what health means in the twenty-first century—not simply the absence of disease, but the cultivation of vitality, resilience, purpose, and longevity.With the support of community leaders, healthcare professionals, and public institutions, the Summit for Wellbeing is poised to continue expanding its impact, fostering a new generation of informed individuals committed to building healthier futures for themselves and their communities.The Certificate of Appreciation awarded by Miami-Dade County serves as both recognition of what has already been accomplished and a powerful reminder that meaningful change begins when visionary leadership is paired with a commitment to serve others.

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