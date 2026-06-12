Buena Park Library District Selects PlanetBids Platform to Manage Procurement for Major Library Renovation

PlanetBids replaces manual procurement processes for the Library District as it releases solicitations to complete its $8 million building renovation.

This is helpful because the vendors are already there, they already want to work with government agencies, and we don't have to spend hours and hours making calls that go nowhere.” — Helen Medina, Library Director, Buena Park Library District

BUENA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buena Park Library District has selected PlanetBids to assist with procurement operations, utilizing the connected, end-to-end platform to manage solicitations and vendor participation.The District was on a tight timeline, requesting the release of their first solicitation in the by mid-June 2026. PlanetBids’ Client Success team was able fast-track implementation and training to accommodate the District’s deadline.Buena Park Library District serves approximately 84,000 residents across Buena Park and surrounding areas. The small District staff historically handled procurement manually, posting solicitations on its website, listing notices through the Special District Association, and advertising in local newspapers. Vendors communicated through email or phone calls, and bids and documents were submitted in person. Often, vendors responded incompletely or, worse, declined entirely once they learned they were dealing with a public agency.That process was manageable for smaller engagements, but the District now faces the largest project in its history, an $8 million renovation of its 45,000-square-foot facility. The District needed a platform that could handle a project of this complexity while expanding vendor reach and documenting an audit trail for the project.The timing was tight. The District first contacted PlanetBids in mid-May, and their project timeline required them to go live by mid-June, pending approval by their governing board. The PlanetBids team committed: get the contract signed by June 2, and they would be live to post the bid by the deadline. The contract was signed on June 2. The implementation call ran on June 3. The District’s portal went live on June 10, 2026, with hundreds of vendor registrations within the first 24 hours.A Platform Built for What the District Actually NeededCentralized Solicitation Management – PlanetBids gives the District a single platform to post and manage solicitations from simple service contracts to complex public works renovation bids, with electronic sealed bid submission, required document enforcement, built-in Q&A management, addendum acknowledgment, prospective bidder tracking, and a complete audit trail. With 55 questions logged during a recent RFP the District managed manually, the ability to route Q&A directly to the District's project team through the platform eliminated a significant coordination burden.Stronger Vendor Outreach – Rather than relying on a newspaper notice and a limited distribution list, the District now has access to PlanetBids' California network of thousands of vendors, with automated notifications going to qualified contractors and service providers by commodity code. For the renovation bid, the District can tap the broader vendor pool in Orange County and beyond to ensure a competitive field. For smaller service contracts, the same network gives staff a reliable path to vendors who already work with public agencies and know the process.A Solution That Scales with the District's Growing ProgramThe renovation is the immediate priority, but the District's procurement needs extend well beyond it. After the library reopens, the District expects to procure new janitorial, landscaping, maintenance, roofing, and on-call plumbing services, along with other contracts that have historically consumed far more staff time than they should. PlanetBids gives the District one place to manage all of it, from a simple quick quote to a formal public works bid, at no additional cost based on volume.That functionality matters for a two-person team running procurement for a large district."We have wasted a lot of time trying to chase down vendors who want to work with us, and it turns out some of them don't want to work with a public agency once they find out," said Helen Medina, Library Director at Buena Park Library District. "Something like this is helpful because the vendors are already there, they already want to work with government agencies, and we don't have to spend hours and hours making calls that go nowhere.""The Buena Park Library District team came to us with a real deadline and a real project on the line," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "Our Client Success team took that seriously and did what was necessary to make sure they hit it. That is what we mean when we say implementation happens in days, not months, and it is why we invest so heavily in the people behind the platform."Vendors interested in working with Buena Park Library District can register, view open opportunities, and sign up for notifications on new solicitation postings in the District's new PlanetBids vendor portal About Buena Park Library DistrictBuena Park Library District is an independent special district library serving residents of Buena Park and surrounding unincorporated areas in Orange County, California. The District operates a 45,000-square foot main library currently undergoing a major renovation. This free public library provides equal access to library services for 84,000 community residents. The Library presents and makes its facilities available for a variety of children and adult programming and prioritizes the materials and services based on the needs of the community. Residents and students from the surrounding cities also enjoy the various library services offered. Learn more at buenaparklibrary.org About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

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