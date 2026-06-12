Unanimous AI Predicts World Cup Winner by Enabling First Ever Large-Scale Debate Among Humans & AI Agents

Forecast produced by a "Hybrid Collective Intelligence" of humans and AI agents in real-time conversational deliberation. Unanimous AI logo

The 40-minute discussion was conducted using Thinkscape®, the world’s first hyper-communication platform.

What you’re seeing here is the first time a large group of humans and AI agents have ever held a real-time meeting together.” — Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO and Chief Scientist of Unanimous AI

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unanimous AI today announced that it produced a formal prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by enabling a large group of human sports fans and AI agents to participate in a real-time conversational debate. The objective was to harness and amplify the combined Collective Intelligence of humans and AI agents through a thoughtful real-time discussion in which all participants were empowered to argue their positions with evidence and reasoning.While traditional Collective Intelligence methods capture human input using polls or prediction markets, which reduce each person to a few data points for statistical aggregation, Unanimous AI employed its Thinkscapecollaboration platform, which enables groups of any size to discuss complex issues and efficiently converge on solutions based on the strength of the arguments and evidence presented.To predict the World Cup, Unanimous AI engaged 55 participants (44 human forecasters and 11 conversational AI agents) in Thinkscape and tasked the group with debating which team was most likely to win the tournament by arguing their relative strengths. Thinkscape is designed to optimize large-scale discussions by continuously assessing each individual’s arguments and counterarguments, while helping the group converge.While Thinkscape is currently used by large organizations to amplify team intelligence, this was the first time a large group of humans and AI agents ever collaborated conversationally in a real-time debate and converged on a solution together. The result is a new type of “ Hybrid Collective Intelligence ” that efficiently combines the wisdom and intuition of human forecasters with the depth and rigor of AI agents.So, which team does the Hybrid Collective Intelligence favor?Spain: The Most Likely WinnerThe group’s verdict is that Spain is most likely to win the World Cup this year. Most importantly, the group didn’t just pick a team – they deliberated and aligned on the most important arguments why Spain is likely to win. The group cited Spain’s exceptional squad depth, midfield control anchored by Rodri and Pedri, and Lamine Yamal as a decisive X-factor. The Hybrid Collective Intelligence also expressed that Spain’s tactical cohesion and ability to manage the tournament’s heat conditions are differentiating advantages.France came in second in the debate with a Scaled Ranking of 2.22, followed by Argentina at 6.08. This gap is particularly striking when compared to the leading prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi, where Spain and France have nearly equal odds. The collective appears to be expressing a level of conviction about Spain’s dominance that the broader market has not yet fully priced in.The group’s top four projection also includes Argentina and England, with Portugal, Brazil, Germany, and Morocco among the teams receiving meaningful consideration.Norway: The Dark Horse PickOne of the session’s most striking findings was the group’s confidence in Norway as the lower-ranked team most likely to win matches in the knockout rounds. The group credited Norway’s elite attacking firepower, led by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, high-scoring qualifying form, and a roster of players competing at top European clubs. Concerns about over-reliance on Haaland and limited World Cup experience were debated, but the collective concluded that Norway’s individual brilliance gives them a realistic path to knockout wins.Should we trust this forecast? All sports predictions have a large margin of error due to the impact of chance. That said, a recently published study compared Hyperchat AI™ technology to large-scale prediction markets and found that groups of only 25 people engaged in Hyperchat AI conversations outperformed Polymarket in sports forecasts that leveraged hundreds of traders.How does the Technology work?The Thinkscape platform is powered by Hyperchat AI, a hyper-communication technology that enables groups of any size to hold thoughtful conversations (by text, voice, or video) in which they discuss complex issues in real-time, freely offering arguments and counterarguments until they converge on a unified answer. Because these discussions are deliberative, with every participant expressing not just opinions but evidence and reasoning, solutions emerge that amplify the collective intelligence of the group (see research paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.15109 ).What was novel about these World Cup predictions is that the debate participants didn’t just include humans but also included Unanimous AI's proprietary “Contributor Agents” that are designed to offer their own points and counterpoints within the real-time group discussion. The goal was to enable teams of humans and AI agents to discuss issues so collaboratively that they form a hybrid collective intelligence that combines human wisdom with AI rigor. And these contributor agents were highly valued by the human participants, with over 90% of users saying they were helpful to the group deliberation.“What you’re seeing here is the first time a large group of humans and AI agents have ever held a real-time meeting together,” said Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO and Chief Scientist of Unanimous AI. “When you bring together 44 sports fans who intuitively know football and have them mix-it-up with each other and with AI agents who view the sport with statistical rigor, the output isn’t just a list of opinions — it surfaces the most compelling evidence and reasoning — a true hybrid intelligence of humans and AI.”A short video demonstrating these results is available at https://youtu.be/YpLm7moMD_Y Why build a Hybrid Collective Intelligence?At Unanimous AI, the core philosophy is that AI should not replace people – it should connect people – enabling large human teams to function as super-intelligent systems. Thinkscape is built on this principle, using patented Hyperchat AI technology to foster thoughtful and productive real-time deliberations among teams of any size, with AI agents serving as active participants that synthesize, surface, and amplify the collective intelligence of the human group. (Video explainer about Hyperchat AI: https://player.vimeo.com/video/1148467192 Unanimous AI’s technologies are used by large organizations around the world, from Fortune 1000 companies to the US Air Force. Its platforms are validated by a growing body of published research, that show hyper-connected teams reach smarter decisions, have more productive brainstorms, generate more accurate forecasts, and more efficiently converge on aligned priorities and objectives.About Unanimous AIUnanimous AI develops technologies that make human teams significantly smarter. Modeled on the dynamics of biological swarms, its patented Swarm AI, Hyperchat AI™, and AgentSwarm™ technologies turn networked teams into a Collective Superintelligence. Unanimous AI’s award-winning software platforms, Swarmand Thinkscape, have been validated by numerous academic studies and are used by large organizations around the world. For more information, visit: unanimous.ai.

We predicted the 2026 World Cup using a Hybrid Collective Intelligence

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