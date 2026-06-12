New Memoir 'What Would Mama Do' Reveals an Inspiring Story of Survival During World War II

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairhope, Alabama Author Lila Marie Pennington Ryals presents a deeply moving and unforgettable memoir, What Would Mama Do? Growing Up An 'Almost' Orphan in Fairhope, now available on Amazon. This powerful narrative sheds light on the resilience of two children as they navigate life’s harsh realities during the Great Depression and World War II.The book recounts the author’s childhood following the devastating loss of her mother in 1931, just days before her ninth birthday. Left in a household where care and guidance were scarce, Lila and her younger brother, affectionately called “Buddy,” were forced to grow up far too quickly. With little support, they learned to survive on their own, taking responsibility for basic needs such as food, health, education, and safety.Set in the small town of Fairhope, the memoir offers readers a rare and intimate glimpse into what it meant to endure wartime hardship as a child. Yet, amid the struggle, the story is not defined by despair. Instead, it is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, fueled by unwavering faith, the enduring love for their late mother, and the powerful bond between siblings.Through honest storytelling and emotional depth, Ryals captures both the pain and the quiet moments of hope that shaped her journey. Readers will find themselves deeply moved, at times heartbroken, at times inspired by the courage and determination of two children who refused to give up, even when the odds were against them.“What Would Mama Do?” is more than a memoir; it is a tribute to resilience, faith, and the enduring impact of love in the face of loss. It serves as a reminder that even in the most challenging circumstances, the human spirit can persevere.The book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/07mCOOs2 About the AuthorLila Marie Pennington Ryals shares her personal story with authenticity and emotional honesty, offering readers a powerful account of survival, faith, and perseverance during one of the most difficult eras in modern history.

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