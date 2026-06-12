INNOCN Introduces Three 21:9 Monitors for Designers and Creative Professionals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

40C1U 40C1R 34C1R

Featuring the 34C1R, 40C1R, and 40C1U Ultrawide Displays Specially Engineered to Elevate Creative Workflows

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day, INNOCN, a global pioneer in premium display technology, today announced the featured rollout and exclusive upcoming promotion of its trio of high-performance 21:9 ultrawide monitors: the INNOCN 34C1R 40C1R , and the flagship 40C1U . Meticulously engineered for graphic designers, video editors, photographers, and multi-tasking creative professionals, these monitors offer an immersive panoramic view, outstanding color precision, and robust single-cable connectivity.In modern digital content creation, screen real estate and color fidelity are directly tied to productivity. INNOCN’s latest 21:9 ultrawide family addresses these needs by offering up to 33% more horizontal workspace than traditional 16:9 displays. This enables creators to manage complex video timelines, position asset bins alongside preview windows, and view expansive design canvases without the physical clutter and bezel interruptions of dual-monitor configurations.The Premium 21:9 Ultrawide Lineup Features:1. INNOCN 40C1U: Flagship 40" 5K IPS MonitorBuilt for elite professionals, the 40C1U boasts a massive 40-inch 5K (5120 x 2160) crisp resolution, a smooth 100Hz refresh rate, and an advanced IPS panel. It provides uncompromising clarity and detailed text rendering, paired with Type-C connectivity supporting video transmission and fast device charging.Product Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D7Q8N64F 2. INNOCN 40C1R: Expansive 40" Ultrawide FreeSync DisplayThe 40C1R provides a vast 40-inch workspace combined with seamless FreeSync compatibility. It bridges the gap between professional content creation and liquid-smooth video playback, delivering a tear-free visual environment during high-frame-rate rendering and intensive timeline scrubbing.Product Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09N3G9T16 3. INNOCN 34C1R: Versatile 34" Ultrawide Monitor for Productivity and GamingThe 34C1R features a 34-inch ultrawide IPS display with a 3440 × 1440 WQHD resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate, delivering both expansive workspace and smooth visual performance. With its 21:9 aspect ratio, Adaptive-Sync and G-SYNC compatibility, HDR support, and ergonomic height-adjustable design, the monitor is designed to enhance multitasking, content creation, and immersive gaming experiences in a single display solution.Product Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G6CW2MM6 Uncompromised Color Accuracy and ConnectivityTrue to INNOCN’s commitment to color excellence, each monitor in this premium lineup comes factory-calibrated to guarantee professional-grade color accuracy (Delta E < 2), extensive color gamut coverage (including DCI-P3 and sRGB), and deep contrast profiles. Furthermore, the integrated USB Type-C connectivity streamlines workspaces by allowing users to connect high-performance laptops, transmit video signals, and deliver high-wattage power to host devices through a single, elegant cable connection.Exclusive Amazon Prime Day DealsTo celebrate the upcoming Amazon Prime Day shopping event, INNOCN will offer exclusive, limited-time price reductions on the 34C1R, 40C1R, and 40C1U models across its official Amazon US storefronts. Digital artists, studio owners, and creators can leverage these seasonal savings to upgrade their production pipelines with top-tier monitor technology at exceptional value.About INNOCNFounded in 2014, INNOCN (Innovation China) is an industry-leading display manufacturer dedicated to engineering premium monitors for creators, professionals, and gamers. With a core focus on color performance, human-centric design, and cutting-edge display innovations, INNOCN products consistently rank among top sellers worldwide, empowering users to bring their creative visions to life.Media Contact:INNOCN Marketing DepartmentEmail: marketing@innocn.comWebsite: https://innocn.com/en-us

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