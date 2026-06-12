JEWEL LAUNCHES NEW DISPLAY APARTMENTS AS BUYERS OPT FOR READY-FURNISHED HOMES

Jewel Private Residences Surfers Paradise Australia Jewel Private Residences Surfers Paradise Australia Pool Amenity Jewel Private Residences Surfers Paradise Australia Apartment

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewel Private Residences has unveiled three newly completed display apartments within its prestigious Diamond Tower, responding to growing demand from buyers seeking fully furnished, turnkey luxury homes in one of the Gold Coast’s most exclusive absolute beachfront addresses, following a series of recent premium sales and tightening availability of completed beachfront residences.The release of the new display residences follows sustained buyer interest in move-in-ready apartments, with purchasers increasingly opting for homes complete with furniture, artwork and interior styling, allowing them to walk in and immediately enjoy the lifestyle offering, reflecting a broader shift among time-poor, high-net-worth buyers seeking immediate convenience and ease of living.The new display apartments showcase the calibre, scale and finish synonymous with Jewel Private Residences, while demonstrating the appeal of fully furnished living to both interstate and local buyers.Buyers from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and internationally are driving demand for turnkey residences, with many securing fully furnished apartments, eliminating the need for additional design, procurement or fit-out.Managing Director of TOTAL Property Group, Adrian Parsons, said the shift towards turnkey apartments reflects a broader trend among prestige buyers prioritising convenience, quality and immediate lifestyle access.“We are seeing a clear preference from buyers for fully furnished, turnkey residences, particularly from interstate and international markets, where purchasers want to secure a premium beachfront apartment and begin enjoying it immediately.“We’re seeing demand extend well beyond traditional holiday-home buyers, with a growing cohort of local owner-occupiers and downsizers recognising the appeal of a completed, beachfront residence that offers both luxury and ease of living.“For many of these buyers, it’s about simplifying their lifestyle without compromising on quality, moving into a fully realised home in a premium location, with space, service and design already resolved.“What sets Jewel apart is the ability to secure a completed, absolute beachfront residence of this calibre and walk straight into a professionally designed home, delivering a true end-to-end luxury living experience from day one,” Mr Parsons said.The three new display apartments span a range of configurations and sizes, highlighting the diversity of offerings within the Jewel Private Residences Diamond Tower.The display apartment on Level 20, a 144sqm two-bedroom apartment, features both bedrooms and the living area opening onto a 31sqm balcony, while on Level 29, a 177sqm three-bedroom residence offers a 32sqm balcony accessible from all bedrooms and the main living area, capturing panoramic beachfront views.The largest of the three display apartments, located on Level 15, features interiors curated by leading luxury design firm Sovereign Interiors, known for delivering high-end, fully resolved residential environments and offers 262 square metres of internal and external living space, with three bedrooms, each with an ensuite, an additional powder room and study area and a 57-square-metre wrap-around balcony, reinforcing its appeal as a premium family-sized home.The introduction of these display apartments builds on the strong momentum already achieved at Jewel Private Residences, with recent Diamond Tower three-bedroom residences achieving sales between $6.1 million and $6.4 million, underscoring continued demand for completed, high-end beachfront product.Vice President of AW Jewel, Yutao Li, said the new display apartments were carefully curated to reflect the expectations of today’s luxury buyer.“These new display residences showcase not only the exceptional design and scale of the Jewel Private Residences Diamond Tower apartments, but also the lifestyle ease that comes with a fully furnished, turnkey offering,” Mr Li said.“We are responding directly to buyer demand by presenting apartments that demonstrate how seamlessly residents can transition into life at Jewel, with every detail thoughtfully considered.”Positioned as the most premium of the three towers within the landmark Jewel development, the Jewel Private Residences Diamond Tower occupies the closest position to the beachfront, adjacent to The Langham, Gold Coast, and remains one of the only completed absolute beachfront residential offerings of this scale and calibre in Australia, offering residents access to a suite of five-star hotel amenities and services.Residents benefit from exclusive access to The Langham’s facilities, including its indoor magnesium pool, state-of-the-art health and wellness centre, and a range of dining and lifestyle services, complemented by a dedicated residential concierge.The newly released display apartments provide prospective buyers with the opportunity to experience firsthand the scale, finishes and lifestyle on offer, while also visualising the convenience of fully furnished living within this iconic beachfront address.Jewel Private Residences Diamond Collection two-bedroom apartments range from 143sqm with prices starting from $3,200,000, while the three-bedroom residences range from 168sqm, with prices starting from $4,710,000.Jewel Private Residences is located at 36 Old Burleigh Road, Surfers Paradise, Australia, positioned between Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise along a quieter stretch of coastline. The Sales Gallery, located at the corner of Old Burleigh and Wharf Roads, is open daily from 9am to 5pm, with private appointments available. For further information, visit www.jewelprivateresidences.com.au or call TOTAL Property Group on 1300 552 456.

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