TruPay Announces Employee Navigator Partnership To Connect Payroll And Benefits Administration

The partnership supports bidirectional data sync, single sign-on, and improved record accuracy for employers and benefits brokers.

MISHAWAKA, IN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruPay has announced a partnership with Employee Navigator designed to help employers and benefits brokers reduce duplicate data entry across payroll and benefits administration. The connection between the two platforms supports a more consistent flow of employee information from onboarding through termination, helping organizations maintain accurate, up-to-date workforce records.Through the partnership, employee demographics, new hires, terminations, and rehires sync bidirectionally in real time between TruPay and Employee Navigator. Compensation is managed within TruPay’s platform and flows to Employee Navigator. Payroll deductions and employee contributions are managed in Employee Navigator and flow in one direction to TruPay.The integration is intended to reduce the manual work often required to maintain separate payroll and benefits systems. By automatically updating deduction amounts, employer contributions, and demographic information, the connected platforms help reduce the risk of data entry errors and support compliance-related recordkeeping.The partnership also includes single sign-on functionality. Employees can use a single login to access information and enroll in benefits in one place, reducing the need to manage multiple usernames and passwords.TruPay’s workforce services approach focuses on payroll, human resources , and timekeeping solutions with support rooted in client service, transparency, and practical problem-solving. The Employee Navigator partnership extends that approach by connecting payroll and benefits data in one place for employers and brokers.For more information, contact TruPay at Info@TruPay.com or 866.674.7300.About TruPay:TruPay provides workforce services for payroll, HR, time, and related business needs. The company works with organizations to support accurate payroll processing, practical HR administration, and employee-focused service. TruPay’s approach centers on building consultative client relationships to help employers manage operations with greater clarity and consistency.

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