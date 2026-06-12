Governor Hochul Directs State Landmarks to Illuminate for the Kick-Off of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Governor Kathy Hochul directed New York State landmarks to illuminate for the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026. State landmarks will light up in the colors of World Cup host countries — Mexico, the United States and Canada — as the world comes together for this year’s games.

“New York is proud to celebrate the FIFA World Cup as the world’s game comes to our backyard,” Governor Hochul said. “With players and visitors coming from around the globe, this moment reflects what makes New York unique — we are home to people from every culture and every background, united by a shared love of the beautiful game of soccer and the immigrant spirit that built this state.”

On Thursday, June 11 the following landmarks will illuminate green, white and red for the opening match held in Mexico:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

On Saturday, June 13 the following landmarks will illuminate red, white and blue for the first match held at NYNJ Stadium:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

On Monday, June 15 the following landmarks will illuminate red and white following the first match held in Canada: