Governor Hochul Directs State Landmarks to Illuminate for the Kick-Off of the FIFA World Cup 2026
Governor Kathy Hochul directed New York State landmarks to illuminate for the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026. State landmarks will light up in the colors of World Cup host countries — Mexico, the United States and Canada — as the world comes together for this year’s games.
“New York is proud to celebrate the FIFA World Cup as the world’s game comes to our backyard,” Governor Hochul said. “With players and visitors coming from around the globe, this moment reflects what makes New York unique — we are home to people from every culture and every background, united by a shared love of the beautiful game of soccer and the immigrant spirit that built this state.”
On Thursday, June 11 the following landmarks will illuminate green, white and red for the opening match held in Mexico:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
On Saturday, June 13 the following landmarks will illuminate red, white and blue for the first match held at NYNJ Stadium:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
On Monday, June 15 the following landmarks will illuminate red and white following the first match held in Canada:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
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