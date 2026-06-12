World Cup Events Across the State

To kick off the start of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Governor Kathy Hochul and the NYNJ Host Committee today highlighted activations across New York State to ensure New Yorkers in every community get to enjoy the World Cup. From statewide watch parties to reduced bus fares and launching NY Kicks to ensure lasting impact, the Governor and the NYNJ Host Committee have taken steps to deliver a more accessible FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience. Today’s event marked the official opening of the NYNJ World Cup 26 Group Stage HQ at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center which will be free to all.

“The time has finally come to welcome the 2026 FIFA World Cup to New York and I could not be more proud of the work we have done to bring the celebrations to every corner of our state,” Governor Hochul said. “From increased hours for bars and restaurants to reduced bus fares, we are committed to working with partners across the state to make sure everyone can participate in the festivities in a way that is fun, safe and accessible throughout the duration of the tournament.”

NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry said, “From day one, Governor Hochul has approached the World Cup as an opportunity that should benefit every New Yorker. Whether it's making transportation more affordable, creating free fan experiences across the state, expanding access to tickets for working families, or investing in soccer facilities that will serve communities long after the Final, she has consistently focused on ensuring this tournament leaves a lasting impact. The World Cup is finally here, and thanks to the Governor's leadership, New Yorkers will have opportunities to celebrate, participate, and be part of this historic moment.”