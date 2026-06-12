Milestone for Advanced Nuclear Development

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the kickoff of the Nuclear Reliability Backbone process by the Public Service Commission (Commission). This follows the Governor's directive in her 2026 State of the State for the Department of Public Service to build a pathway to 4 gigawatts of new nuclear power on top of the at least 1 gigawatt in new nuclear that she called upon the New York Power Authority in 2025 to develop and construct. Today's action marks the start of a full examination of ways to bring new advanced nuclear power online in a timely, cost-effective manner. The Nuclear Reliability Backbone initiative is intended to ensure New York maintains a reliable supply of zero-emission electricity while advancing affordability in the State’s clean energy goals.

“Advanced nuclear is one of the best available options to provide both relief to consumers and strengthen the resilience of New York’s grid with round-the-clock emission-free energy,” Governor Hochul said. “Additional nuclear supply reinforces my vision for an all-of-the-above energy strategy that includes renewables and other forms of energy to help keep the lights on and costs down for New Yorkers.”

The Governor's State of the State announcement to expand New York's nuclear capacity built on her June 2025 directive to the New York Power Authority (NYPA). NYPA recently issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for experienced nuclear developers and delivery partners, along with a Request for Applications (RFA) inviting New York State-based training providers to apply for funding as part of NYPA’s $40 million commitment to nuclear workforce development. In addition, eight Upstate communities responded to NYPA’s request for information to express their interest in hosting nuclear facilities. The additional 5 GW of new nuclear generation, combined with New York’s existing 3.4 GW of nuclear generation assets, are expected to result in an 8.4 GW “backbone” of clean, reliable, baseload power.

Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said, “A robust fleet of nuclear energy has provided New York with reliable and zero-emission electricity, supporting more than half a century of progress and development across the state. This comprehensive effort builds on multiple workstreams and is rooted in extensive analysis. This analysis revealed that preserving the contributions of existing nuclear resources while expanding the capacity of additional nuclear supply can support the state’s affordability, reliability and clean energy objectives.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said,“Today’s Order advances Governor Hochul’s vision for a Nuclear Backbone and builds on the strong analytical foundation established through the State Energy Plan, which identified nuclear energy as an important part of a diverse energy mix. As New York works to realize the role of advanced nuclear technologies in supporting a reliable, affordable, and clean energy future, NYSERDA will continue working closely with DPS to further the mechanisms within the Advanced Nuclear Policy Options Paper and forthcoming Master Plan for Responsible Development of Advanced Nuclear Energy to help inform the State’s path forward.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Advanced nuclear will provide the reliable, emission-free power New York needs to enhance energy security and stimulate economic growth. The Commission’s action today will help to facilitate a clear and cost-effective pathway for integrating new nuclear resources into the state’s energy future and builds on the Power Authority’s efforts to advance New York’s first new nuclear energy development in decades.”

The concept of the Nuclear Reliability Backbone was developed using insights from various grid planning and modeling efforts, including the Coordinated Grid Planning Process (CGPP), the State Energy Plan (SEP) and the Zero by Technoeconomic Assessment. Analysis conducted within those efforts demonstrated that the availability of nuclear power is key to achieving the most cost-effective approach to meet New York’s future energy needs, complements the state's ongoing deployment of renewables and storage, and addresses forecasted grid reliability needs while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and DPS Staff will soon issue an Advanced Nuclear Policy Options Paper (Options Paper), which is being developed as part of the Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development in New York (Advanced Nuclear Master Plan), contemporaneously with the Commission’s Order. The Options Paper will evaluate policy mechanisms to support new grid-scale advanced nuclear projects, assess barriers to commercial viability, risk management, potential financial support and funding, technology selection and procurement approaches that can enable project viability. NYSERDA is also leading the state’s NextGen Nuclear New York initiative to support nuclear energy workforce and supply chain development in collaboration with other state entities.

Governor Hochul and the Commission have also separately taken action to preserve the State’s existing nuclear fleet. On January 22, 2026, the Zero Emission Credit (ZEC) program was extended through 2049, which will provide New York’s existing nuclear fleet with the financial stability needed to continue operating. Today, the ZEC 2.0 Implementation Plan and Load Serving Entity Master Agreement Proposal (Implementation Plan) was also approved by the Commission to execute that extension.

Interested stakeholders should file comments by August 10, 2026 on the issues and questions included in the Order Establishing a Nuclear Reliability Backbone Process. The Department of Public Service Staff and NYSERDA will convene at least one public technical conference before October 31, 2026. The Department of Public Service Staff will also prepare a white paper to address the issues and policy options considered in this proceeding no later than November 11, 2026. The white paper will be informed by comments received as well as the expertise shared during the technical conference and will also contain recommendations for Commission consideration.

The Commission’s Order Establishing a Nuclear Reliability Backbone Process may be obtained by going to the Commission Documents section of the Commission’s Web site and entering Case Number 26-E-0335 in the input box labeled "Search for Case/Matter Number". Many libraries offer free Internet access. Commission documents may also be obtained from the Commission’s Files Office, 14th floor, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223 (518-474-2500). If you have difficulty understanding English, please call 1-800-342-3377 for free language assistance services regarding this press release.