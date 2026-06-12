One Vehicle Injury crash on SH41 and Wyoming Avenue

On June 11th, 2026 at approximately 1:00 pm, Idaho State Police along with Kootenai County Sheriff and Rathdrum Police Department responded to a single vehicle rollover on State Highway 41 north of Wyoming Avenue near Rathdrum in Kootenai County, Idaho. A 26 year-old male, from Hayden, ID was driving a gold 2006 Toyota Highlander when he drifted off the right shoulder, overcorrected and lost control. The vehicle slid across the northbound lanes and went into the median where it rolled and landed on its roof, blocking both southbound lanes of State Highway 41. The male was not wearing his seatbelt and was trapped inside the vehicle. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue extricated the male and he was taken by air ambulance to Kootenai Health. The crash is still under investigation. If you witnessed the crash, please call Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-209-8730.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho