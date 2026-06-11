SAMHSA Announces $40 Million in Funding Opportunities to Prevent Addiction, and Address Child Trauma, Suicide, Mental Illness

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced $40 million in funding opportunities for eight grant programs that will advance President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative by preventing addiction, strengthening the behavioral health workforce, and supporting efforts to address mental illness and prevent suicide.

“President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative is saving lives, restoring families, and strengthening communities,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “These $40 million in funding opportunities will expand prevention, recovery, and evidence-based behavioral health care while supporting a transition to a value-based system that rewards results and helps make America healthy again.”

“Preventing addiction and supporting treatment and recovery are critical to saving lives. These investments will help communities address the chronic disease of addiction and reduce overdose risk before lives and families are devastated,” said White House Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery Kathryn Burgum. “By supporting prevention initiatives, we are protecting the next generation, expanding pathways to recovery and helping more Americans access the support they need to thrive.”

“SAMHSA is focused on expanding access to effective behavioral health services while supporting the organizations and professionals delivering that care every day,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “These grants will help strengthen community-based prevention efforts, expand trauma informed care, advance suicide prevention strategies, enhance clinical expertise in critical areas such as eating disorders and addiction treatment, and bolster peer-led supports that play an essential role in long-term recovery and resilience.”

The opportunities announced today support communities addressing trauma, mental illness, substance use prevention, addiction treatment, and strengthening the behavioral health workforce:

President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative, co-chaired by Secretary Kennedy and White House Senior Advisor Burgum, is a bold new national response to the disease of addiction that will create stronger coordination across government, the healthcare sector, faith communities, and the private sector in order to save lives, restore families, and strengthen our communities.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.