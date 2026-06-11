SAMHSA Announces $40 Million in Funding Opportunities to Prevent Addiction, and Address Child Trauma, Suicide, Mental Illness
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced $40 million in funding opportunities for eight grant programs that will advance President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative by preventing addiction, strengthening the behavioral health workforce, and supporting efforts to address mental illness and prevent suicide.
“President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative is saving lives, restoring families, and strengthening communities,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “These $40 million in funding opportunities will expand prevention, recovery, and evidence-based behavioral health care while supporting a transition to a value-based system that rewards results and helps make America healthy again.”
“Preventing addiction and supporting treatment and recovery are critical to saving lives. These investments will help communities address the chronic disease of addiction and reduce overdose risk before lives and families are devastated,” said White House Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery Kathryn Burgum. “By supporting prevention initiatives, we are protecting the next generation, expanding pathways to recovery and helping more Americans access the support they need to thrive.”
“SAMHSA is focused on expanding access to effective behavioral health services while supporting the organizations and professionals delivering that care every day,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “These grants will help strengthen community-based prevention efforts, expand trauma informed care, advance suicide prevention strategies, enhance clinical expertise in critical areas such as eating disorders and addiction treatment, and bolster peer-led supports that play an essential role in long-term recovery and resilience.”
The opportunities announced today support communities addressing trauma, mental illness, substance use prevention, addiction treatment, and strengthening the behavioral health workforce:
- $9.2 million for Behavioral Health and Community Safety Partnerships Grants which support communities in reducing the behavioral health impacts of crime, violence, and disorder; strengthening community safety; and improving outcomes for youth, families, and other individuals affected by crime, violence, and disorder.
- $9 million for the Tribal Behavioral Health Substance Use Prevention program which prevents and reduces substance use and overdose among American Indian and Alaska Native youth and young adults through age 24 by building community-driven prevention systems, services, and partnerships.
- $8 million for the Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) program to implement the SBIRT public health model for children, adolescents, and/or adults in primary care and community health settings and schools, with a focus on screening for underage drinking, opioid use, and other substance use.
- $8 million for the National Center for Child Traumatic Stress - Category I to create and maintain the national coordinating center that serves the NCTSI network, supporting resource development and dissemination of child trauma resources, education, training, technical assistance and system improvement efforts.
- $1.9 million for the Adult Suicide Prevention program which implements suicide prevention and intervention programs for adults, 18 years of age or older, by taking a broad-based public health approach to suicide prevention through enhanced collaboration with key community stakeholders, raising awareness of available suicide prevention resources, and supporting evidence-based care and community transitions to reduce suicide risk.
- $1.9 million for the Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders which creates a Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders. The Center will provide national training and technical assistance (TTA) to healthcare providers on screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment for eating disorders.
- $1.8 million for the Statewide Consumer Network program which strengthens the capacity and sustainability of statewide mental health peer-run organizations.
- $600,000 for the Providers Clinical Support System - Universities (PCSS-U) program which fully prepares graduate-level health professional students to understand, identify, intervene, and treat patients with a substance use disorder (SUD), upon becoming licensed practitioners.
President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative, co-chaired by Secretary Kennedy and White House Senior Advisor Burgum, is a bold new national response to the disease of addiction that will create stronger coordination across government, the healthcare sector, faith communities, and the private sector in order to save lives, restore families, and strengthen our communities.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.
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