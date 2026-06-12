Governor’s Marketplace Visits Ontario to Help Grow Rural Small Business Opportunities

Salem, OR – Yesterday, the Department of Administrative Services (DAS), in partnership with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Hoffman Construction Company, and SAIF Corporation, hosted its second 2026 Governor’s Marketplace Conference and Tradeshow in Ontario, bringing the Governor’s Marketplace to rural Oregon for the first time in the program’s history. Attendees convened to learn about public contracting opportunities and business resources available to Oregonians across the state.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Oregon’s economy, and ensuring their full inclusion in state contracting is a priority for my administration,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “Through expanded Marketplace events in rural Oregon communities, we’re forging meaningful connections between rural entrepreneurs and state agencies, opening doors to new opportunities, fostering innovation, and delivering economic benefit to every corner of the state.”

The one-day, in-person event was held in Ontario at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, offering opportunities for Oregon businesses to connect with state agencies and learn how they can successfully navigate the state contracting process. The event included several training sessions on employer incentives, tax credits, and navigation support to help businesses hire, expand, or get started.

The Governor’s Marketplace has traditionally been held every year in Salem. After seeing success with an event in Portland in 2024, Governor Kotek directed expansion to rural parts of the state. This year will also include an event in Coos Bay on August 27. Details on future events will be shared on the Governor’s Marketplace website.