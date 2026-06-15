Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General: Opens Up About Stepping Down as Chairman of Compton Public Safety Commission

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Former Compton Chairman Bishop Guillory Continues Fight for Community Despite Mayoral Election Loss

I may not have won the mayoral race, but I won for Team Compton” — Bishop Leroy Guillory, Ombudsman General

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ombudsman General Bishop L. J. Guillory Opens Up About Stepping Down as Chairman of Compton Public Safety Commission and Running for Mayor Amidst Compton Corruption Concerns and Possible State TakeoverIn a recent exclusive interview, with the Ombudsman General Bishop L. J. Guillory revealed his reasons for stepping down as Chairman of the Compton Public Safety Commission and his decision to run for Mayor of Compton. The highly respected national leader and advocate for justice shared his insights into the corruption and concerns over the state takeover of the city, as well as the confirmed looming investigations, incomplete tax audits, and the city's inability to hire and sustain a controller, city manager, and attorney.Bishop Guillory, who has serves as the Ombudsman General to Ombudsman International for over three decade, has been a vocal advocate for transparency and accountability in national and local governments. In his role as Ombudsman General, he has worked tirelessly to address the issues of corruption and misuse of power by public officials in the United States. However, he has recently come to the realization that in order to truly make a difference and bring about positive change in small communities and cities, we all must take on some form of involvement and a role in local government. So, he did just that in his own home town, the city of Compton.In the interview, Bishop Guillory shared his concerns over the corruption and mismanagement that has plagued the city Compton for years, which maybe leading to the state's decision to take over Compton's finances. He also expressed his disappointment in the incomplete tax audits and the city's inability to hire and sustain key positions such as controller, city manager, and now a city attorney. He believes that his experience and leadership skills would have made him the best candidate to lead Compton out of this difficult situation and into a brighter future. However, he respects the voters right for choose to keep the current Mayor or the council member who is challenging the mayor for the top seat on the city council.Bishop Guillory's decision to run for Mayor of Compton was met with overwhelming support from the community , but wasn't enough to put him in the runoff in the November general election. His commitment to justice, integrity, and transparency has earned him the trust and respect of most United States Citizens. January 01, 2026 when he stepped down from his role as Chairman of the Compton Public Safety Commission, Bishop Guillory was determined to continue his fight for a better Compton only now it will be from his continued position as Ombudsman General.Despite not winning the mayoral race in Compton, former Chairman of the Public Safety Commission, Bishop Guillory, remains determined to continue his fight for the community. One of the defining issues of the election was illegal immigration enforcement, with voters having to choose between enforcement of federal laws or no enforcement for undocumented individuals. Many of the voters chose other candidates who didn't want to address the national wave of illegal enforcement. The Bishop is unapologetic; "My position regarding, illegal immigration enforcement is what it is!" While Bishop Guillory respects the voters' right to choose, he remains committed to advocating for the best interests of All American Citizens.Throughout his campaign, Bishop Guillory emphasized the importance of community unity and addressing the pressing issues facing Compton and our nation as a whole. Despite facing tough competition, he was able to garner significant support from residents who believed in his vision for the city. While he may not have won the mayoral seat, Bishop Guillory's victory lies in the fact that he was able to unite and inspire the community to come together and fight for a better future for the city of Compton.Bishop Guillory's dedication to Compton and its residents is unwavering. As a former Chairman of the Public Safety Commission, he has a deep understanding of the issues facing the community and has been a vocal advocate for change. In his statement, Bishop Guillory said, "I may not have won the mayoral race, but I won for Team Compton. I will continue to fight for our community and work towards creating a better future for all of us. I respect the voters' decision and will do everything in my power to support the new administration in their efforts to make Compton a better place for everyone."Bishop Guillory's determination and dedication to the community of Compton served as an inspiration to all residents regardless of which side they choose. Despite the outcome of the election, he remains a strong advocate for change and a true leader for the people. The residents of Compton can rest assured that Bishop Guillory will continue to fight for their best interests and work towards building a brighter future for the city.In conclusion, Ombudsman General Bishop L. J. Guillory's decision to step down as Chairman of the Compton Public Safety Commission and run for Mayor was a bold move that reflects his unwavering dedication to the city and its people. His insights into the corruption and concerns over the state takeover of Compton shed light on the urgent need for change and his candidacy offered hope. The community eagerly awaits the November mayoral election and stands behind Bishop Guillory as he continues as Ombudsman General serving all 50 States.

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