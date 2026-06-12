Criminal Defense Attorney David Tarras Named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation

Recognition highlights growing national reputation in federal criminal defense, white collar investigations, healthcare fraud, and cryptocurrency matters

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida White Collar Criminal Defense firm Tarras Defense announced that founding attorney David Tarras has been selected to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation for the second consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes lawyers who are shaping the future of the profession through their legal work, leadership, and impact.Tarras represents individuals and businesses in federal criminal defense , white collar investigations, healthcare fraud matters, cybercrime cases, cryptocurrency-related investigations, and other high-stakes government enforcement actions. His practice focuses on helping clients navigate complex federal investigations and prosecutions where early strategy and informed decision-making are critical."It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many talented lawyers from across the country," said Tarras. "Federal enforcement continues to evolve as technology changes the way people communicate, conduct business, and move assets. My focus remains on helping clients understand the risks they face, protecting their rights, and guiding them through challenging situations with clarity and confidence."The recognition comes during a period of increasing government scrutiny of healthcare providers, digital assets, cybersecurity incidents, and financial transactions. Tarras has developed a practice that addresses these emerging areas while maintaining a strong foundation in traditional federal criminal defense and white collar litigation.In addition to representing clients in federal matters, Tarras regularly provides commentary and analysis on developments involving cryptocurrency regulation, healthcare fraud enforcement, cybercrime investigations, sentencing issues, and emerging technology. His insights have appeared in publications including Bloomberg Law and Law360, and he has been featured by regional and national media discussing complex legal issues involving technology and criminal enforcement. The award adds to a growing list of professional honors for Tarras, including the 2026 Florida Legal Awards "On the Rise" distinction and selection to the 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.The Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide is selected through independent journalistic research, peer discussion, and submissions. The recognition highlights lawyers whose accomplishments and leadership are helping define the future of the legal profession.About Tarras DefenseTarras Defense is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to defending clients nationwide in federal criminal, white-collar, and regulatory matters. Led by attorney David Tarras, the firm provides strategic, sophisticated representation to individuals and businesses facing high-stakes government investigations and prosecutions. For more information, visit www.TarrasDefense.com

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