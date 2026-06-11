Douglas County and Children’s Hospital Colorado partner for new youth mental health crisis services

Co-located mental health emergency unit to open in Highlands Ranch with $3.4 million in Opioid Settlement funding

Today’s youth face a fresh set of expectations and societal pressures that can be difficult to manage. That’s why the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners approved an agreement with Children’s Hospital Colorado to expand youth mental health crisis stabilization services for children, adolescents and families in Douglas County.

The contract supports the development of a pediatric mental health emergency unit and crisis stabilization services adjacent to the emergency department at Children’s Hospital Colorado’s South Campus. The dedicated space will include treatment and de-escalation rooms, modern nursing and supervision stations, as well as consultative and meeting spaces designed to provide short-term crisis stabilization and mental health care, as well as observation services for youth experiencing a mental health crisis, with stays up to or ranging from 48 to 72 hours.

The project begins with a $3.4 million investment from the opioid settlement funds administered by Douglas County Opioid Council to build the crisis stabilization unit, with the goal of growing total investment to $7 million through additional community and philanthropic support. The goal of the new mental health emergency unit is to reduce barriers to care, provide timely intervention, and help families access immediate support before crises escalate or require inpatient hospitalization. The South Campus project in Highlands Ranch is part of a broader initiative by Children’s Hospital Colorado to establish modernized crisis stabilization units at all four of its hospital campuses’ emergency departments across the region.

“We had a vision for expanding youth mental health crisis services in Douglas County, but finding the right space was a challenge because real estate is at such a premium in our community,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “When we learned Children’s Hospital Colorado already had co-located space adjacent to the emergency department that could be transformed for this purpose, it felt like the perfect fit. This agreement allows us to move quickly and thoughtfully to meet a growing need for children and families in crisis.”

Children’s Hospital Colorado was selected through a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process. The investment comes at a critical time as communities across Colorado continue to see increasing demand for youth mental health services and crisis care.

“This investment from Douglas County allows Children’s Hospital Colorado to build on our longstanding commitment to serve all kids in Colorado in the right place and at the right time,” said Dr. Ron-Li Liaw, Mental Health In-Chief at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “We are excited to build out a state-of-the-art facility for crisis services that improves the safety, efficiency and experience for patients who need this level of mental health care. We know that accessing care closer to home leads to better health outcomes. This partnership with a local community resource will help all kids and families in the South Metro region thrive.”

The project aligns with the Douglas County Mental Health Collaborative’s mission to improve mental health outcomes, increase access to care and strengthen community response systems, all while reflecting the County’s broader commitment to responsibly investing opioid settlement funding into prevention, treatment, recovery and crisis response services.

For more information about mental health resources and initiatives in Douglas County, visit the Douglas County Mental Health Collaborative webpage.

For more information about the Douglas County Opioid Council, visit the Douglas County Opioid Council webpage.