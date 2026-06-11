State Police Arrest Maryland Woman Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash in Millville

Date Posted: Thursday, June 11th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Kara Gilmore, of Ocean City, Maryland, for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, and related charges, following a fatal hit-and-run bicycle crash that occurred Tuesday night in Millville.

On June 9, 2026, at approximately 9:05 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling westbound, in the eastbound bike lane, on Atlantic Avenue east of Whites Neck Road. At the same time, a Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Atlantic Avenue east of Whites Neck Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the Subaru left the eastbound lane of travel, entered the bike lane, and struck the bicyclist. After striking the bicyclist, the Subaru left the scene but was located a short time later, disabled in the parking lot of Artisan’s Bank on Atlantic Avenue by Ocean View Police Department. When troopers contacted the driver of the Subaru, identified as Kara Gilmore, she showed multiple signs of impairment. After Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, she was arrested for DUI.

The bicyclist, identified as 52-year-old Duane Pershing, from Ocean View, Delaware, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. On June 10, 2026, he died from his injuries.

Gilmore was taken to Troop 4, where she was initially charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released on a $3,404 unsecured bond.

Vehicular Assault 1st Degree (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Related Traffic Offenses

On June 11, 2026, troopers obtained an additional warrant for Gilmore, and she was taken into custody in Maryland. Upon extradition to Delaware, she will be charged with the felony offenses of vehicular homicide 2nd Degree and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Master Corporal R. Albert by calling (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.