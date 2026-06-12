Water Contest Returns to Main Street Thanks to Water Donation

In recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States and in response to a significant donation from a business, the Town has determined that the event can proceed in a manner consistent with its current Level 2 Mandatory Drought declaration. All water used in this year's contest will be donated and transported from off-island, with no impact on the Town's water supply.

JP Noonan Transportation has donated 8,000 gallons of water to the Town of Nantucket for this purpose. The water will arrive on the island on June 25, 2026, and will be stored by local contractors. On July 4th, the water will be transported to Main Street and used to supply two Fire Department fire tankers and the Ranney Family fire engine, which will also participate in the event.

The Town of Nantucket acknowledges the following individuals and organizations for their contributions:

JP Noonan Transportation and the Noonan Family

Toscana Corporation — Eric Rogers and Carl Jelleme

— Eric Rogers and Carl Jelleme Nantucket Energy — Phil Marks

— Phil Marks Holdgate Partners and Robert B. Our Co., Inc. — Michael Day

The Town of Nantucket remains committed to the conservation measures required under the Level 2 Mandatory Drought declaration. The use of off-island donated water for this event ensures that the Town's water supply is not affected.

Additional event details will be announced in the coming days.