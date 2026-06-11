WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Ranking Member Nellie Pou (D-NJ) of the House Committee on Homeland Security’s bipartisan “Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States” released the following statements to mark the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:



“Today is a proud day for our nation, as the FIFA World Cup kicks off and the United States prepares to host the tournament for the first time in 30 years,” Task Force Chairman McCaul said. “Over the past several months, this task force has carried out crucial work—conducting hearings with expert witnesses, successfully pushing for host cities to receive security grants, and spearheading critical counter-drone legislation—to ​ensure top-notch security at these games and future events on American soil. As millions of fans gather to cheer on their favorite teams, coordination between the federal government, state and local officials, law enforcement agencies, emergency management entities, and private-sector partners will remain essential in the weeks ahead. I look forward to our continued work with the White House FIFA Task Force and all relevant stakeholders to ensure host cities, athletes, and fans can safely enjoy the sport that has brought us all together.”



“This is a special moment. The FIFA World Cup is finally here, and our nation now has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to welcome the world,” Task Force Ranking Member Pou said. “Over the past year, our bipartisan task force has worked to strengthen security, unlock federal support to host communities coast to coast, and improve coordination among every level of government. As millions of fans gather in stadiums and cities across America, our focus remains clear: keeping people safe, preparing host communities, ensuring transportation systems flow, and showcasing the very best of our great country to a global audience. And I am honored several matches will be played in our district, including the final match. Go Team USA!”

BACKGROUND:



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held throughout North America in June and July and includes over 70 matches to be played in 11 different cities across the United States. FIFA anticipates that at least five million fans will travel to the United States for the World Cup, with as many as six billion viewers. Over the past year, the Special Events Task Force has worked diligently to examine the global threat landscape, identify lessons learned from previous major events, conduct oversight of DHS preparedness resources, and ensure the federal government is coordinating closely with state and local government agencies and private sector partners.



The Committee’s Task Force, established in May 2025, is an important part of House Homeland’s oversight of National Special Security Events (NSSEs) and major Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) events. In June 2025, the Task Force visited Audi Field, a location for the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup. In May 2026, the Committee visited Dallas Stadium and met with FIFA and host city officials.



The House Homeland Security Committee’s budget reconciliation measures, which were signed into law by President Trump in July 2025, included $625 million to enhance security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and $500 million to support state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement in developing their ability to detect, identify, track, or monitor unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) threats.

In February, the full Committee held a hearing to examine how state and local governments are working alongside private sector partners and federal agencies to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and U.S. semi-quincentennial celebrations by ensuring the successful collection, analysis, and sharing of information to combat evolving threats across jurisdictions before and after the events begin.

In May 2025, the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology held a hearing to assess security measures and federal, state, local, and private-sector coordination efforts for upcoming mass-gathering events. Witnesses highlighted the importance of federal homeland security grants, counter-UAS authorities, and well-trained personnel to prepare for upcoming mass-spectator events. They also provided an overview of how all levels of law enforcement can work together to identify and mitigate threats.

In July 2025, the Task Force held its inaugural hearing to assess historical incidents and attacks at sporting events, concerts, and other mass gatherings in anticipation of upcoming high-profile, international events the United States will be hosting. Task Force Chairman McCaul penned an op-ed for the Washington Times and joined the “Threat Status” podcast highlighting the security challenges of mass-spectator events and how previous attacks at mass-gatherings should serve as a wake-up call for the United States as the nation prepares to welcome millions of visitors.

In September 2025, members of the Task Force conducted a site visit to MetLife Stadium. Chairman McCaul was joined by Task Force Ranking Member Pou to assess the security preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Members met with officials from MetLife, the New Jersey State Police, FIFA, and Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, which was created by President Trump via Executive Order 14234 in March 2025. That same month, the Committee’s Task Force hosted a roundtable with representatives from FIFA and the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28).

In December 2025, the Task Force held a hearing to assess efforts to prevent and combat human trafficking at upcoming mass-gathering events on U.S. soil.



###