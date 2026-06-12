Cairo, GA (June 11, 2026) - The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred on June 9, 2026, on Aldredge Road off of Highway 188 in Grady County, Georgia. The Grady County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 10:00 p.m. on June 9, 2026, Cairo City Manager Booker Gainor had been driving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) but was pulled over on the side of the road, making a phone call when a dark-colored sedan approached from behind him. Gainor reported that multiple shots were fired from the direction of the sedan. Gainor drove away on the UTV, escaping without any injuries to himself or damage to his UTV.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 229-377-5200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.