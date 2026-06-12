Pivotal Law Group Founder Named Australian Law Awards 2026 Finalist

Amanda Harrington named Sole Practitioner finalist at the 26th annual Australian Law Awards, recognising excellence across the legal profession.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivotal Law Group is proud to announce that its Principal and Founder, Amanda Harrington , has been named a finalist in the 26th annual Australian Law Awards, presented by Lawyers Weekly.The Australian Law Awards recognise excellence, innovation and outstanding achievement across the legal profession, celebrating individuals and firms that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their clients, communities and the advancement of the legal industry.Being named a finalist in the Sole Practitioner category reflects Ms Harrington's dedication to delivering exceptional legal services, practical advice and strong client outcomes through Pivotal Law Group.Since establishing Pivotal Law Group, Amanda’s focus has been providing strategic, client-centred legal solutions while building genuine relationships and partnerships with the individuals, businesses, and industry partners. Pivotal Law Group has built a reputation for delivering personalised legal services, combining technical excellence with a practical and approachable style. The firm's commitment to achieving meaningful outcomes for clients has underpinned its continued growth and success.The winners of the Australian Law Awards 2026 will be announced at the official awards ceremony July this year.

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