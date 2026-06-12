Joanne Shaw Taylor’s Songwriting Continues to Evolve on Reflective New Single 'Tired Of Being Right'

photo credit - Alysse Gafkjen

From the forthcoming album The Trouble With Love, out October 23rd

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns today with her powerful new single “Tired Of Being Right,” alongside a new official music video, out now via Journeyman Records. Taken from her forthcoming studio album The Trouble With Love, due October 23rd, the song captures the painful moment when hope finally gives way to acceptance, and when staying becomes harder than walking away. Watch the official music video for “Tired Of Being Right”. Stream “Tired Of Being Right” on all platforms. Pre-order The Trouble With Love.Beginning with a delicate, atmospheric introduction before gradually unfolding into a slow-burning blues-rock confession, “Tired Of Being Right” finds Joanne at her most emotionally vulnerable. The song chronicles the realization that love alone cannot change someone who refuses to change themselves, even after years of patience, sacrifice, and second chances.“A very personal song for me,” Joanne shares. “A song about always holding out hope that the one you love might finally step up but sadly sometimes you have to give yourself clarity and permission to leave. Sometimes people will never change no matter how long you invest in them.”That emotional reckoning echoes throughout the song’s lyrics. Lines like “The truth’s never kind and hope, boy, does she linger on” and “I’m tired of being right about you being wrong” capture the exhaustion of repeatedly confronting a reality you never wanted to accept. Rather than exploding into anger, Joanne delivers the song with hard-earned wisdom, allowing its emotional weight to build naturally as the story unfolds.The accompanying music video brings those themes to life through the story of a couple trapped in a relationship neither can fully let go of. Intercut with performance footage of Joanne, the video mirrors the song’s push and pull between love, disappointment, and acceptance, ultimately arriving at the same difficult conclusion reflected in the lyrics.“Tired Of Being Right” is the latest preview of The Trouble With Love, Joanne’s highly anticipated new studio album produced by Kevin Shirley. On the album, Joanne dives headfirst into the beautiful chaos of the human heart, exploring the many forms love takes in our lives: the reckless kind that sweeps you off your feet, the quiet kind that steadies you, the kind that breaks you open, and the kind that puts you back together.The new single follows a string of acclaimed releases that have steadily revealed different sides of the album’s emotional landscape. The title track “The Trouble With Love” featuring Joe Bonamassa, explored the addictive push and pull of romance, while “What Good Is My Love?” featuring Orianthi confronted the pain of love that isn’t returned. “Hell Or High Water” delivered a defiant blues-gospel message of perseverance and self-belief, while “This Is Who I Am” offered a moving reflection on acceptance and self-worth. Together, the songs point toward one of Joanne’s most personal and fully realized albums to date.The album also arrives on the heels of the widespread success of Black & Gold, which earned some of the strongest reviews of Joanne’s career. Classic Rock awarded the album a 9/10 rating, while Powerplay Magazine praised its “pop appeal and smoothness.” Guitarist Magazine noted that it “reinforces Joanne’s place in the firmament of today’s brightest stars,” and American Blues Scene called it “a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne’s artistry.”The release comes as Joanne continues another busy year on the road. Following a successful run of European festival appearances, she is currently touring across the United States throughout the summer before launching a newly announced Fall 2026 headline tour across the Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and California. Known for her commanding stage presence, fiery guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, Joanne continues to captivate audiences with a live show that blends new material with fan favorites from across her acclaimed catalog. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour The Trouble With Love by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. The Trouble With Love feat. Joe Bonamassa2. Hell Or High Water3. This Is Who I Am4. Tired Of Being Right5. Bad Boy6. What Good Is My Love? feat. Orianthi7. The Girl That You Loved Before8. Never Gonna Please ‘Em All9. You And Me (Rachel’s Song)10. Death Wish2026 U.S. Tour DatesJune 27 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Fountain Blues & Brews FestivalJuly 8 - Old Saybrook, CT - The KateJuly 9 - Newport, RI - The JPT Film & Event CenterJuly 11 - Honesdale, PA - Wildflower Concert SeriesJuly 12 - Kingston, NY - Assembly - KingstonJuly 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The ArgoJuly 24 - Prairie du Chien, WI - Prairie Dog Blues FestivalJuly 25 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalJuly 26 - Omaha, NE - SlowdownJuly 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway TheaterJuly 31 - Sioux Falls, SD - Levitt Shell Sioux Falls*August 2 - Bremerton, WA - Kitsap Rock & Blues FestivalAugust 14 - Portland, ME - AuraAugust 15 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 16 - Laconia, NH - Colonial TheatreAugust 19 - Lexington, MA - Cary HallAugust 20 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Music Hall NorfolkAugust 21 - Buffalo, NY - Electric CityAugust 22 – Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the ArtsSeptember 10 - Paw Paw, MI - Warner VineyardsSeptember 11 - Dayton, OH - Levitt Pavilion Dayton*September 12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*FREE SHOW2026 Fall U.S. TourOctober 28 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre *October 29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *October 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre *November 1 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *November 3 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater *November 5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall *November 7 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room **November 10 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre **November 12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory**November 13 - Tacoma, WA - Rialto Theater **November 15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater **November 17 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts **November 19 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa **November 20 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records**November 21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre *** with Bywater Call** with Robert Jon & The WreckFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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