Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project Wins State Investment

Senator Allen Helps Secure Funding for Transformational City Park

SANTA MONICA – The Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project (SMACP) is set to receive a $10 million Proposition 4 Climate Bond grant from the State of California to advance the State and City’s collective goal of improving access to nature, parks, and the outdoors.

“I am so excited about this transformative state investment that will improve our city and region for the better,” said Senator Ben Allen, author of Proposition 4 and former chair of the Natural Resources budget subcommittee. “It recognizes the ability nature and recreational spaces have to improve the health and wellbeing of the surrounding communities. The scale of this park would provide a generational change that our residents will benefit from long into the future, and I appreciate Santa Monica’s leadership that is helping provide this opportunity for local families.”

Expanding park access was one of many important community resilience initiatives voters approved in 2024 through Proposition 4’s $10 billion investment proposal. Local governments and community organizations are now being considered for grants to go towards various projects that fall in line with the goals of improving natural resource preservation, water quality, fire prevention and management, clean air and energy, and other similar advancements.

The SMACP is a historic effort to convert roughly 192 acres of airport land into a metropolitan park. The project will deliver a community-centered public space to an urban community in need of greater park access, providing greater opportunities to participate in sports, arts and culture, and our greater conservation efforts.

“This $10 million award is a meaningful step toward realizing what Santa Monica has long envisioned for this land," said Santa Monica Mayor Caroline Torosis. "The airport conversion gives us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create something lasting: new open space, restored habitat, and infrastructure that will serve residents for decades to come. Opportunities like this are rare, and we are grateful to Senator Ben Allen for his leadership and partnership in securing this investment in Santa Monica's future.”

The $10 million investment improves the City’s position to receive further financing from public and private investments. A portion of the funding will help the City complete important feasibility and environmental review to advance this land conversion.