MoDOT to close Route 94 near Route 370 Discovery Bridge June 12-14, June 19-21

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – As part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route 94 lanes between the westbound Route 370 exit ramp and the eastbound Route 370 exit ramp June 12-14 and June 19-21. All work is weather permitting.

Crews will close all southbound Route 94 lanes at 7 p.m. on Friday June 12 and re-open before 5am on Monday June 14.

Northbound Route 94 lanes will close the following weekend on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. and reopen Monday, June 21 at 5 a.m.

The lane closures are needed as crews will be painting underneath the Route 370 Discovery Bridge over the Missouri River. The signed detour is to use Elm and Route 141 during the closure.

During the bridge rehabilitation project, MoDOT will maintain two through lanes in each direction of Route 370. Initially two westbound lanes will shift to the eastbound bridge. A temporary barrier wall will separate both directions of traffic.

Drivers can expect a work zone speed limit of 50 mph, narrowed and shifted lanes through the limits of the work zone. The work zone is anticipated to lead to some backups during peak commuting times, so motorists are encouraged to avoid those times if possible.

Drivers can use I-70, Route 364 or I-64 as alternate crossings between St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

For additional information about this project, visit the Route 370 Discovery Bridge rehabilitation webpage at: https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-370-bridge-rehabilitation-st-charles-and-st-louis-counties

For up to date traffic and travel info, motorists can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

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