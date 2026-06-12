REMINDER: Online comment period regarding MO 7 ADA Improvements in Jackson County, June 15-June 29

REMINDER: JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is seeking public input regarding Missouri Route 7 ADA improvements in Jackson County. The comment period will open on Monday, June 15 at 4:00 p.m. and until Monday, June 29 at 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to leave questions and comments on the project webpage.

This project will improve pedestrian accessibility along the MO 7 corridor. MoDOT will add sidewalk and curb ramps on the west side of MO 7 from just north of Timber Oak Drive to Pink Hill Road in Blue Springs. Improvements also include updated pedestrian push buttons and curb ramps at Roanoke Dr. and Pink Hill Rd.

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