The “MO”re You Know: Preparing Missouri for the FIFA World Cup 2026

School’s out and summer travel season has begun but with the FIFA World Cup™ coming to Missouri soon, families on vacation won’t be the only cause for increased traffic in the coming weeks and months. The FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place June 11 to July 19, with the first match in Kansas City scheduled for June 16. MoDOT remains impartial on the outcome of the matches but dedicated to the winning strategy of helping people safely get to and from Kansas City Stadium to cheer on their favorite teams.

Whether you’re attending a match or planning your travel around them, we’ve gathered some helpful resources and information below.

Match Dates and Traffic Impacts

Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City events will also be hosted at the National WWI Museum and Memorial between June 11 and July 11.

The Kansas City area will also serve as a base camp for four teams: Argentina, England, Netherlands and Algeria. Players and staff will train, and live, in the area throughout the tournament. Please be respectful of visitors unfamiliar with the region and Missouri’s roadways.

For everything else you need to know about the tournament, visit the FIFA World Cup 26™ Kansas City website.



Getting Around with Amtrak and ConnectKC26

Amtrak's Missouri River Runner has expanded passenger capacity by 25% between June 14 and July 12 to help shuttle travelers twice a day between St. Louis and Kansas City.

Learn more: Amtrak Missouri River Runner

Amtrak riders can also take the Southwest Chief to Kansas City, which runs between Chicago and Los Angeles and includes a stop in La Plata, Mo.

Amtrak website: Train Tickets, Schedules & Routes | Amtrak

ConnectKC26 is a convenient bus service hub that connects attendees to and from the stadium, Kansas City International Airport, FIFA Fan Festival™ and other key locations across the region. The City of Kansas City has shared a list of road closures and detours in place throughout the tournament to accommodate ConnectKC26 service routes and permitted game day traffic.

Find more information about planning your trip on the Visit Kansas City website.

Get your ConnectKC26 pass: Getting Around KC - ConnectKC26 Services



Know Before You Go with the Traveler Information Map

The Kansas City District has scheduled most road work in the area to take place off of the roadway during the tournament to minimize travel impacts. Local employers are encouraged to alter work and travel schedules around match days and other events to help ease congestion and support efficient traffic flow.

Check the Traveler Information Map online or via mobile app before every trip for updates on work zones statewide and changing traffic conditions.

Follow MoDOT on Facebook and X for timely updates on road closures, traffic impacts and more.

Find more links and information on MoDOT’s FIFA World Cup page.