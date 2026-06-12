Buffalo Biodiesel Appoints Former Erie County Prosecutor Ryan Haggerty as Chief State Litigator and General Counsel

Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. (BBD) today announced the appointment of former Erie County prosecutor Ryan Haggerty as Chief State Litigator and General Counsel.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. (BBD) today announced the appointment of former Erie County prosecutor Ryan Haggerty as Chief State Litigator and General Counsel. Under the direction of BBD President and Chief Legal Officer Frank V. Balon, Haggerty will lead the company’s state-level legal operations and oversee its internal corporate legal strategy, focusing on contract breaches, unlawful competitor interference, and commercial theft within the waste management sector.As Chief State Litigator, Haggerty's primary mandate is to litigate civil and criminal infrastructure violations in state courts and coordinate directly with regional District Attorney offices to prosecute entities targeting BBD's market operations. In his dual capacity as General Counsel, he will also manage the company's broader regulatory and compliance frameworks to ensure robust corporate governance.“Ryan’s extensive courtroom experience handling high-stakes criminal conspiracies and state level litigation expands our capability to protect our assets,” stated Frank V. Balon, President and Chief Legal Officer of Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. “His addition as both our Chief State Litigator and General Counsel allows us to aggressively pursue contract breaches, hold predatory operators legally accountable, and ensure strict internal compliance. This provides vital security to our restaurant partners while countering ongoing market corruption.”PROSECUTORIAL AND CIVIL LITIGATION CREDENTIALSHaggerty brings over 14 years of trial experience within the Erie County District Attorney's Office, serving most recently as Chief of the Narcotics and Intelligence Bureau (2023–2024), where he directed major investigations and established structured source cooperation agreements. As a Trial Assistant in the Homicide Bureau (2021–2023), he secured 23 convictions, including leading the complex conspiracy prosecution in People v. Ernest Green et al., and coordinating multi-agency evidence development for the racially motivated mass shooting case, People v. Payton Gendron. He also served extensively in the Major Crimes and Special Victims Bureaus.In private practice at O'Brien + Ford, P.C., Haggerty litigated high exposure civil tort claims, contract disputes, and small claims matters on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants, establishing deep familiarity with New York civil procedure.Haggerty earned his Juris Doctor from SUNY Buffalo Law School in 2009, where he received the New York State Bar Association Ethics Award. His published academic research focused on utilizing municipal infrastructure and economic incentives to increase recycling rates and reduce landfill costs, directly consulting with the City Recycling Task Force on solid waste policy initiatives.ABOUT BUFFALO BIODIESEL INC.Founded over two decades ago, Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. operates across the Northeast, specializing in the collection and processing of used cooking oil to serve as feedstock for sustainable biofuel. The company is committed to protecting the environment and public infrastructure from the hazards of unregulated waste disposal.Media Contact:Buffalo Biodiesel Inc.Phone: 1-800-721-1427Website: www.buffalobiodiesel.com

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