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In Memoriam: Jake Dear, Chief Supervising Attorney of the California Supreme Court

Jake Dear, who served as chief supervising attorney of the California Supreme Court under three Chief Justices as part of his 40-year career at the court, died Friday, June 5 after a short illness. Dear, who was also widely known as a leading scholar regarding the court’s history and influence, was 69.

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In Memoriam: Jake Dear, Chief Supervising Attorney of the California Supreme Court

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