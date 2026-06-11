Briel-expanded Sami’s Law for Illinois Children, Adults with Disabilities Hits Governor’s Desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An effort led by state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, to expand Sami’s Law and ensure future public buildings have accommodations in handicap stalls for Illinois children and adults with disabilities, is now headed to Gov. JB Pritzker for final approval.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to make this law even more inclusive for all Illinoisans who have disabilities,” said Briel. “No family or child should submit to dirty bathroom floors or car backseats as the best option to change their family member or loved one living with mobility obstacles. This extension effectively ensures handicap stalls have accommodations to truly assist everyone in the disability community.”

Sami’s Law was originally signed in 2024, requiring any interstate highway rest stop to include an adult-sized changing table within a handicap stall. Briel’s House Bill 4379 serves as an extension ensuring more ADA-compliant restroom stalls include a changing station for individuals with disabilities weighing over 50 pounds.

Specifically, the measure will require large, public building developments constructed after Jan. 1, 2029, and which exceed 40,000 square feet or more with a capacity of over 1,500, to include an adult changing station in a bathroom stall. By expanding requirements to include most large public buildings, more Illinois children and adults with severe mobility issues or other disabilities can comfortably and privately use these facilities, while also giving caregivers assurance their loved one has adequate accommodations.

“I’m pleased to see this extension at the final step. I have to thank my community, and Courtney and Theo, for their unwavering dedication to seeing this issue through the finish line. It’s bills like this one that truly make a mark in the lives of residents, and I couldn’t be prouder of the inclusiveness and accessibility this will bring to the disability community,” said Briel.

House Bill 4379 passed with bipartisan support through both House and Senate chambers.