CA Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Appeal in Rebecca Grossman’s Criminal Case

As a jury contemplates punitive damages in her civil trial, the California Supreme Court Wednesday rejected a defense petition asking it to review Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder Rebecca Grossman’s conviction for running down two boys crossing a Westlake Village street with their family in 2020.

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