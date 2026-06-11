Manley Secures Funding, Cuts Ribbon for New, Fully- Accessible ‘Miracle Field’ at Romeo Crossing Park

Romeo Crossing is the only lighted miracle field in Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, joined Romeoville Mayor John Noak for the grand opening of the Romeo Crossing Community Park, which includes a fully-accessible “Miracle Field.” It is the only lit miracle field in Illinois.

They were joined by Joliet Junior College President Dr. Clyne Namuo, and representatives of the offices of state Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avalar, D-Romeoville, and state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, at the ribbon cutting and park party Tuesday.

Rep. Manley secured over $300,000 funding for this new park, which will include a lighted field designed to ensure that individuals who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices can fully participate in recreational activities.

“This baseball field truly is a miracle, particularly for those who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices,” Rep. Manley said. “Giving people – especially children, the chance to cruise the baselines like everyone else is what this new park is all about. I was honored to help make that happen.”

The adaptive sports field also contains a soccer field and a challenge fitness course, with a wide array of climbing obstacles. The playground has several slides and swings, including a wheelchair-accessible swing. The park is next to the sledding hill, and Wiggly Field dog park, which opened in 2024. There is a picnic pavilion and restrooms.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the public joined the fun with an inflatable, DJ music and free hot dogs.